Ruto: Global food crisis now eating into 12pc of world economy

By David Njaaga | Jul. 28, 2025
President Ruto (left) with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake. [PCS]

President William Ruto says climate change, biodiversity loss and weak governance are pushing global food systems to the brink, with losses nearly equivalent to 12 per cent of global gross domestic product.

Speaking in Ethiopia ahead of the Second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake, Ruto on Monday said environmental degradation, erratic weather and fragile supply chains are fuelling food price volatility, despite positive production forecasts.

“Environmental pressures, including climate change, water and air pollution, biodiversity loss and soil degradation are causing productivity losses nearly equivalent to 12 per cent of global GDP,” he explained.

He noted that current food systems contribute over one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions and account for 80 per cent of biodiversity loss and considerable pollution.

“These issues are worsened by poverty, rapid demographic shifts, conflict, the high cost of nutritious diets and weak governance structures,” Ruto observed.

He cited the 2024 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation, which confirms that supply chain disruptions, trade tensions and unpredictable weather patterns are pushing up food prices.

Ruto arrived in Addis Ababa on Sunday evening and was received at Bole International Airport by Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh. He later held bilateral talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy AhmedAli at the National Palace.

At the summit, the President will deliver Kenya’s national statement, reaffirming the country’s commitment to transforming food systems to support sustainable development and enhance climate resilience.

Ruto noted that Kenya and Ethiopia share strong diplomatic ties anchored in the Special Status Agreement signed in 2012, which provides a framework for cooperation in infrastructure, energy, trade and regional integration.

“This enduring partnership has been characterised by mutual respect and cooperation, fostering stability and collaboration in the Horn of Africa,” he stated.

On the sidelines of the summit, Ruto is scheduled to hold meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf and other leaders.

