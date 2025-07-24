Kenya Pavilion welcomes millionth visitor at Osaka Expo, eyes two million

Participants during the Kenya Pavilion Expo 2025 Osaka, on July 24, 2025. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka on Thursday welcomed its millionth visitor since the global showcase began in April.

The milestone was marked by the arrival of Dr Mayu Shimaguchi, a 42-year-old abdominal surgeon from Chiba Prefecture, Japan, who was recognised with a ceremonial welcome and a special gift pack featuring iconic Kenyan products.

Dr Shimaguchi, who expressed interest in nature, world heritage, visited the pavilion to explore Kenya’s biodiversity and rich cultural heritage.

“I have always been fascinated by wild animals like lions, giraffes, and elephants. The Kenya Pavilion has brought that dream closer,” she said, noting that she hopes to visit Kenya to explore the country firsthand.

Commissioner General of the Kenya Pavilion and Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency CEO Floice Mukabana said: “This moment not only marks a successful halfway point in our Expo journey, but reflects the compelling story Kenya is sharing with the world; one of innovation, culture, and opportunity."

The Kenya Pavilion has become one of the most visited among African nations.

It has drawn interest through immersive exhibits on Kenya’s economic transformation, renewable energy, ICT, tourism, and export-ready products like tea, coffee, and cut flowers.

As the expo enters its second half, Kenya aims to surpass the two million visitor mark by October 2025. The Pavilion’s momentum is being boosted by ongoing months, offering Kenya’s ongoing projects visibility to Japanese investors.

This marks a leap from the 523,000 total visitors recorded at the Kenya Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai (held in 2021–2022), which was impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The surge in attendance at Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan, highlights renewed global interest in Kenya's dynamic economic sectors, including tourism, renewable energy, and trade.

The Pavilion has hosted a series of high-impact events, including a mini-marathon featuring elite Kenyan athletes, and exhibits that reflect Kenya's progress in green energy, agribusiness, and cultural heritage.

Moreover, Kenya is actively using the Expo to bridge the trade deficit with Japan and attract Japanese investment.

Kenya can also learn valuable lessons from Japan's experience in achieving global innovation while preserving its cultural heritage.