New Sh2.6b Kwale fish port lies idle as KPA hunts for operator

By Patrick Beja | Jul. 24, 2025
H.E Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during an inspection tour of ongoing works at the Shimoni Fish Port in Kwale county accompanied by Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Ali Hassan Joho. [Courtesy]

Fisherfolk and traders will have to wait up to six months to use the recently completed Sh2.6 billion Shimoni Fish Port in Kwale’s Lunga Lunga Sub-County.

This is as the government seeks a private entity to operate the facility, which was handed over to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) last week by Mombasa-based Southern Engineering Company (Seco).

