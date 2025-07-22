×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How Trump's new policies are pushing Kenya towards China

By Brian Ngugi | Jul. 22, 2025
President William Ruto, accompanied by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping inspects a guard of honor at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. [PHOTO REBECCA NDUKU/PCS. 24/4/2025]

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee warns that the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies and deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programmes are eroding America’s global standing while creating openings for China to expand its influence in key partner nations like Kenya.  

According to a new report by Democratic members of the Foreign Relations Committee, President Donald Trump’s administration’s

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya-China Ties Trump's Trade Policies USA-Kenya Relations China-Kenya Influence
.

Latest Stories

FEUDball Kenya Federation
FEUDball Kenya Federation
Cartoons
By Gammz
29 mins ago
How Trump's new policies are pushing Kenya towards China
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
1 hr ago
Why Mo Ibrahim is against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

DPP, DCI eat humble pie after terrorism charges against Mwangi collapses
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
DPP, DCI eat humble pie after terrorism charges against Mwangi collapses
Why Mo Ibrahim is against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
By Graham Kajilwa 1 hr ago
Why Mo Ibrahim is against Ruto's push for African credit rating agency
The mysterious Kalombotole and KNH murder horror
By Jacinta Mutura and Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
The mysterious Kalombotole and KNH murder horror
How Trump's new policies are pushing Kenya towards China
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
How Trump's new policies are pushing Kenya towards China
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved