How Trump's new policies are pushing Kenya towards China

President William Ruto, accompanied by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping inspects a guard of honor at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. [PHOTO REBECCA NDUKU/PCS. 24/4/2025]

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee warns that the Trump administration’s aggressive trade policies and deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programmes are eroding America’s global standing while creating openings for China to expand its influence in key partner nations like Kenya.

According to a new report by Democratic members of the Foreign Relations Committee, President Donald Trump’s administration’s