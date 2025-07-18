×
Kenya bans export of raw macadamia nuts

By Daren Kosgei | Jul. 18, 2025
The Agriculture and food Authority (AFA) [Courtesy]

The Agriculture and food Authority (AFA) has announced plans to ban on exports and transit of raw macadamia nuts through Kenyan ports.

 According to the authority the move is aimed at protecting local farmers and promoting domestic processing.

Dr. Bruno Linyiru, AFA Director General, made the announcement on Friday, 18 July, noting that the ban applies to all raw macadamia nuts, both in-shell and unprocessed, whether wet or dry, regardless of their country of origin.

“Exporters from foreign states intending to trade in raw macadamia are advised to use alternative foreign ports of exit and to refrain from routing raw macadamia produce through Kenya,” Linyiru warned

The directive follows multiple interceptions of macadamia consignments at Kenyan border points in recent weeks.

The AFA in the statement said the move is part of the enforcement of the Crops Act, 2013, and the Crops (Nuts and Oil Crops) Regulations, 2020, which prohibit the export of raw nuts in a bid to encourage local value addition.

“No raw macadamia nuts may be exported through or from Kenya,” Linyiru emphasized, noting that the measure is aimed at safeguarding the local processing industry and promoting industrial development.

