Poor air quality silently killing thousands in Africa

Envirosafe, a company operating inside EPZ in Athiriver, regularly incinerates hazardous waste. [Gardy Chacha/Standard]

Most of the African cities are choking under alarmingly high air pollution levels, with much of the pollutants being gases that have negative impacts on human health and ecosystems.

The gases are produced from energy, industry and agriculture sectors and include carbon dioxide, black matter, nitrogen oxides and sulphur oxides.