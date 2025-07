An artistic impression of a factory at the Naivasha Special Economic Zone. [Courtesy]

The development of green industrial parks, such as the Green Energy Park in Naivasha, Nakuru County, presents an opportunity for investors in real estate to tap into in the wake of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Real estate consultant Knight Frank notes that investors who are quick to move into the industrial and logistics space are set to benefit as governments on the continent implement the AfCFTA.