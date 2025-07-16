Investors urged to back high-impact projects in the Lake region

Jeanette Oromo, CEO of The IMC People, Kisumu County Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, IMC Managing Director Richard Oluoch, Farida Salim, Kisumu County Executive Member for Trade and Tourism and Charlton Okumu, IMC Head of Communications. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Organisers of the 2025 Business Ecosystems Summit (BES), an investment forum uniting businesses, investors, and policymakers, have called on investors to channel their capital into high-impact projects.

The event is expected to attract 2,000 participants from 23 countries. It will feature a high-level forum, sector-specific panels, investment matchmaking sessions and an immersive marketplace.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the summit, scheduled for 6-8 August in Kisumu, Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) Chief Executive Victor Nyagaya emphasised the importance of strategic public-private partnerships (PPPs) and regional cooperation in building resilient economies across western Kenya and beyond.

“PPPs are key to achieving our development goals. We are creating a conducive investment environment that is complete with harmonised policy frameworks, streamlined approvals, and strong accountability mechanisms. Let us form partnerships that deliver clean energy to homes, fund climate-smart irrigation, build innovation hubs, create circular waste solutions, grow the blue economy, and transform lives in the bloc and beyond,” said Nyagaya.

Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathew Owilo highlighted the county’s investment readiness across multiple sectors. He noted that Kisumu is ready for business. With Lake Victoria as a gateway to East Africa, we are strategically positioned to grow regional trade, attract global investment, and drive innovation across key sectors like blue economy, logistics, tourism, and agribusiness.”

Organised by The IMC People, the summit is set to convene stakeholders, including investors, government leaders, micro, small, and medium enterprises, financial institutions, innovators, and development partners, for three days of deal-making, policy engagement, and marketplace exhibitions.

Building on the success of BES 2023, which facilitated over $400 million (Sh52 billion) in capital flows and supported large-scale trade agreements, including a $3 billion (Sh390 billion) agreement between Kenya and Afreximbank, BES 2025 now aims to unlock more investment in private and public sector businesses.

“BES 2025 is about designing the future of business ecosystems in Africa. We are not reinventing the wheel through the summit. We are simply greasing it for faster movement through practical partnerships and driving sustainable policies,” said The IMC People's chief executive, Jeanette Oromo.