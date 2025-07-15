Gold discovery excites locals, cuts fishing pressure on Lake Victoria

Gold mining site on Masangura Hill in Homa Bay County, on July 14, 2025. [ James Omoro , Standard]

Residents of Masangura in Homa Bay County are optimistic about a huge change in their fortunes following the discovery of gold in the area.

The gold, discovered at the Kasingri West location in Suba Central Sub-county, eight kilometres from Lake Victoria, is expected to reduce fishing pressure on the lake.

According to the National Council of Churches of Kenya Chairman in the county, Kenneth Ouma, who is a resident of the village, the discovery of the mineral has seen many locals abandon fishing.

He said most fishermen have ventured into mining to eke out a living.

There is also an exodus of people, the majority of them fishermen at the shore of Lake Victoria, from Sindo town to the area. “Many people are relocating from Sindo, and many fishermen are now becoming miners,” said Ouma. Ouma said the mining has attracted the attention of many people who participate in excavation, a situation that could cause disaster in the area.

He called on the government to enforce policies and regulations governing mining at the site, warning that failure to regulate mining may harm lives in the future.

“Let the government enforce regulations to ensure both the current and future generations of this area are safe,” Ouma said.

He also called on the government to construct roads in the area. Peter Ayoo, a resident who owns part of the land, explained how he used his knowledge to test the availability of gold in his land.

“I stumbled on a few rocks that were different from others. I decided to test some of them and discovered that they contained gold,” Ayoo said.

The information on the availability of gold spread rapidly in the village. Since then, Masangura has been a village of interest for anybody who has knowledge of the gold business or the importance of the mineral.

It is now changing fortunes in the area.

Samuel Odhiambo, a businessman, said the rocks are packed in labelled 50-kilogramme manila bags. The rocks are bought at between Sh1000 and Sh5000.

Kaksingri Council of Elders Secretary Joab Ikawa expressed hope that the mining will boost the livelihoods of the residents.