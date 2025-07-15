Liquid, DropByDrop partner to manage non-revenue water challenges

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) and DropByDrop Water Systems (DropByDrop), have announced a strategic partnership to resolve non-revenue water challenges.

This collaboration, which combines Liquid’s network and tailored technology solutions with DropByDrop’s cloud-based water management platform, is aimed at delivering smart water solutions to resolve non-revenue water.

“Water scarcity is a growing challenge across the continent, and managing this precious resource efficiently is more important. Through our partnership with DropByDrop, we’re bringing Liquid’s advanced technology and data-driven solutions to Kenya’s water sector,” said Neeraj Pradhan, Liquid Kenya’s acting CEO.

Liquid’s existing Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure has been integrated with DropByDrop’s platform to provide reliable, efficient water delivery based on real-time data.

The Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (Scada) integration then enables remote monitoring and control, while geo-asset management ensures that infrastructure is well-maintained.

Additionally, remote valve control allows for quick shut-offs or adjustments.

“The platform’s multilingual design and compatibility with various networks mean more people benefit from accurate billing, usage monitoring, and leak detection alerts,” says Liquid in the release.

The release states that approximately 47 per cent of the water released for distribution in Kenya remains unaccounted for.

"By reducing these losses through improved leak detection, accurate metering, and real-time monitoring, water utilities can boost revenue collection and unlock greater funding opportunities for water infrastructure development," the statement says.

Liquid adds that smart water solutions play a crucial role in advancing broader societal and environmental objectives. The data generated supports environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, demonstrates progress towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and enables informed planning for urban development and infrastructure expansion.

Sergey Khorolsky, International Projects Partner of DropByDrop, said while water is at the heart of life, yet millions still struggle to access it reliably.

"At DropByDrop, our mission is to harness the power of data and technology to make every drop count. Leveraging Liquid’s extensive infrastructure enables us to scale our advanced water management platform in Kenya. Together, we’re creating a future where water is managed sustainably, equitably, and intelligently,” said Khorolsky.