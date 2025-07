President William Ruto and the Prime Minister of the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer after signing the Kenya– UK Strategic Partnership pact at the10 Downing Street in London, on July 1, 2025. [PCS]

Kenyan exporters are set to benefit from trade reforms by the United Kingdom as the Keir Starmer led economy seeks to tap into the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

A statement from the British High Commission states that the new package of UK trade reforms unveiled on July 10, is designed to simplify access to the UK market and strengthen economic ties with developing countries.