Fuel prices increase by over Sh8 in latest EPRA review

By Denis Omondi | Jul. 14, 2025
A vehicle getting refueled. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has increased fuel prices by wide margins in the latest monthly review.

Petrol has increased by Sh 8.99, while Diesel and Kerosene have also been adjusted upwards by Sh 8.67 and Sh 9.65 respectively.

Subsequently, Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh 186.31, Sh 171.58, and Sh 156.58 per litre respectively, in Nairobi. 

The prices will be in effect from July 15 until August 14.

“The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has calculated the maximum wholesale and retail prices of petroleum products which will be in force from 15th July 2025 to 14th August 2025,” reads part of EPRA’s statement, adding, “In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene increases by Sh 8.99, Sh 8.67, and Sh 9.65 per litre respectively.”

Meanwhile,EPRA has capped the maximum pump prices in Mombasa, for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene,  at Sh 183.02, Sh 168.30, and Sh 153.29 respectively.

According to the authority, the steep increase in fuel prices is a result of an increase in landing costs of the products.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 6.45 percent from Sh 76, 436 per cubic metre in May 2025 to Sh 81, 169 per cubic metre in June 2025,” said EPRA.

“Diesel increased by 6.27 percent from Sh 75, 139 per cubic metre to Sh 79, 656 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 6.95 percent from Sh 73, 685 per cubic metre to Sh 75, 805 per cubic metre over the same period.” 

