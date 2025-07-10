×
State backs tourism sector players' recovery efforts

By Esther Dianah | Jul. 10, 2025
Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Rebecca Miano, March 3, 2025. [KWS]

Stakeholders in the tourism sector have echoed the need to protect Kenya’s global reputation and nurture the country’s youth as key drivers of economic recovery and sustainable tourism growth.

This emerged during a consultative forum between the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), where they called for unity and constructive dialogue in the wake of recent disruptions.

The ministry has acknowledged the concerns of the tourism sector over the potential impact of the recent political disruptions and appealed for positive national storytelling, observing that the stability of the nation is key to tourism success.

“Let us remember that tourism thrives where peace prevails. An isolated incident can be amplified globally and threaten confidence in our destination. I call upon our youth and all Kenyans to safeguard our reputation as a welcoming, united nation,” said Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano.

They lauded the role of the youth, who now make up an estimated 75 per cent of the hotel industry personnel across the country, noting that expanded tourism will translate directly into more jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for Kenyan youth.

“The energy, creativity, and determination of Kenya’s young people form the backbone of our hospitality sector. Sustaining momentum in tourism recovery, which saw international arrivals reach a record 2.4 million last year, means unlocking even more opportunities for youth.”

Kenya’s tourism stakeholders also reaffirmed their commitment to forging a united front in addressing sector challenges and accelerating progress toward the national target of 5.5 million international visitors by 2027.

The industry aims to diversify Kenya’s tourism offerings by promoting niche segments such as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), with strong support from the hotel sector to position the country as a premier destination for both leisure and business travel.

Speaking at the forum, Miano lauded Kenya’s hospitality sector for its resilience and adaptability.

“We must continue to work together to raise Kenya’s visibility on the global stage and fully harness emerging opportunities in high-potential segments such as digital nomad tourism, wellness travel, sports tourism, MICE, and other niche markets,” said CS Miano.

KAHC chief executive Mike Macharia expressed optimism about the sector’s continued recovery and commended the resilience demonstrated by both tourism businesses and Kenya’s dynamic workforce.

Related Topics

Kenya Tourism Sector Ministry of Tourism Tourism CS Rebecca Miano Hospitality Sector
.

.

.

