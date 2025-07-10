×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mexico barred from sending cattle to US over flesh-eating pest

By AFP | Jul. 10, 2025
US President Donald Trump during a multilateral lunch with African leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2025. [AFP] 

The US Secretary of Agriculture has announced ports will be closed to the livestock trade at the southern border after Mexican cattle tested positive for the flesh-eating New World screwworm (NWS).

"The United States has promised to be vigilant -- and after detecting this new NWS case, we are pausing the planned port reopening's to further quarantine and target this deadly pest in Mexico," Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump's administration on May 11 announced a halt on imports of live cattle, horses and bison over the southern border because of an outbreak of the screwworm fly, whose flesh-eating larvae can kill cattle.

Mexico resumed cattle exports to the United States on Monday after mitigation efforts, following Washington's announcement that it was gradually lifting the nearly two-month pause.
At the time, officials said cattle exports had resumed thanks to efforts by both countries in battling the parasitic pest.

Rollins's statement on Wednesday said further efforts were necessary in specific regions.

"We must see additional progress combatting NWS in Veracruz and other nearby Mexican states in order to reopen livestock ports along the Southern border," the official said.

Mexico exported just over one million head of cattle to the United States in 2024, according to official estimates. The trade was halted briefly that year for the same reason.

The cattle standoff comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbors over the Trump administration's hardline immigration policy and trade tariffs.

Related Topics

US Secretary Of Agriculture Livestock Trade Mexican Cattle New World Screwworm
.

Latest Stories

UK, France to enable 'co-ordinated' nuclear deterrent
UK, France to enable 'co-ordinated' nuclear deterrent
World
By AFP
28 mins ago
Airbnb scams: new book explores thriving criminal activity on big tech platforms
Sunday Magazine
By The Conversation
31 mins ago
PHOTOS: Boniface Kariuki's memorial service conducted without his body, attended by handful
Newsbeat
By Tania Omusale and Raymond Muthee
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

William Ruto: Father who goes missing when needed most
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
William Ruto: Father who goes missing when needed most
Kitengela health workers relive horror of hospital attack
By Mercy Kahenda 2 hrs ago
Kitengela health workers relive horror of hospital attack
Supreme Court vs Sharia? Muslims split on inheritance for children born out of wedlock
By Ishaq Jumbe 5 hrs ago
Supreme Court vs Sharia? Muslims split on inheritance for children born out of wedlock
Kenya, Tanzania border flagged as oil spill hotspot in new study
By Patrick Beja 5 hrs ago
Kenya, Tanzania border flagged as oil spill hotspot in new study
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved