Uber Eats partners with Carrefour Kenya to ease delivery of groceries

Uber eats delivery person carrying food to people who order by online app. [Courtesy]

Uber Eats has signed a partnership agreement with Carrefour, owned by Majid Al Futtaim, that will make grocery shopping faster, easier, and more convenient.

The pact will also see Carrefour extend customer access to its wide range of groceries and household essentials through Uber Eats, with Uber One members enjoying free delivery on all Carrefour orders.

The collaboration brings together one of the leading retail brands with the delivery platform, ushering in a new era of on-demand grocery delivery tailored to the modern customer.

Through the partnership, customers can now shop Carrefour’s wide selection of fresh produce, pantry staples, and household essentials directly via the Uber Eats app, with door-to-door delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

“Consumers today are choosing services that respect their time and simplify their lives, and grocery delivery is no exception,” said General Manager for Grocery and Retail at Uber Eats, Cikida Gcali.

“Our partnership with Carrefour brings together two brands known for quality and reliability to meet the everyday needs of Kenyan households. We’re proud to offer access to high-quality groceries and home essentials, all from the comfort of the home, and on their schedule.”

Regional Director - East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, Christophe Orcet, said the collaboration marks a significant step forward in the firm‘s mission to make shopping more accessible, seamless, and aligned with evolving lifestyles.

“Through our partnership with Uber Eats, we’re expanding our reach, delivering greater value and convenience to more customers across Kenya. From dinner ingredients to everyday essentials, Carrefour is now just a few taps away, bringing quality and convenience straight to your doorstep.”

Customers can search “Carrefour” within the Uber Eats app to browse the available products. Orders can be tracked in real-time.

The service is currently available across select locations and will continue expanding to more areas in the coming weeks.