IMF demands corruption audit to unlock stalled Kenya billions

Kenya’s quest for billions in crucial financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now hinges on its commitment to tackle endemic corruption, as the global lender has stressed good governance as a fundamental requirement for future disbursements.
This shift follows a two-week “Governance Diagnostic” mission led by Deputy Division Chief in the Fiscal Affairs Department, Rebecca A. Sparkman, which concluded on June 30.
