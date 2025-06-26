×
The Standard

New deal seeks to streamline fintech and bank integration in Kenya

By David Njaaga | Jun. 26, 2025

Ali Hussein Kassim, chief executive of AHK Corp, and Gituku Kirika, chief executive of Integrated Payment Services Limited (centre), during the signing of the MoU in Nairobi.

A new agreement seeks to improve real-time integration between banks and fintech firms as part of efforts to enhance digital payments and promote interoperability.

 The deal outlines a plan to support account-to-account transfers, strengthen fraud prevention and create a shared digital platform for institutions and developers.

 Integrated Payment Services Limited, which runs Pesalink, signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Fintech Alliance.

The Alliance brings together the Association of Fintechs in Kenya, the Digital Financial Services Association of Kenya, the Decentralised Credit Providers Association of Kenya and the Blockchain Association of Kenya.

 “The MoU offers a framework for fintechs and financial institutions to coordinate more efficiently when rolling out payment solutions,” said Gituku Kirika, chief executive of Integrated Payment Services Limited.

 Ali Hussein Kassim, chairperson of the Fintech Alliance, noted that the partnership is intended to ease access to banking infrastructure, a process that has often faced delays and technical barriers.

 

At least 27 fintechs currently connect to the Pesalink system. The working group will focus on simplifying onboarding and expanding services such as bank transfers, bill payments and merchant transactions.

 Pesalink was launched in 2015 under the National Payment System Act. It is operated by Integrated Payment Services Limited, a company owned by the Kenya Bankers Association.

