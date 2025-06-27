Report: How demand for donkey skin hurts livelihoods of women, children

Donkeys grazing outside Goldox export Slaughter house at Chemogoch area, Mogotio in Baringo. [File/Standard]

A new report has revealed the growing toll of the global donkey skin trade on African communities, especially women and children in rural areas.

The report, launched at the Pan-African Donkey Conference (PADCo), highlights widespread donkey theft and a sharp drop in household income, warning of a mounting crisis driven by international demand for ejiao, a traditional medicine made from donkey gelatine.

Published by The Donkey Sanctuary, the report titled Stolen Donkeys, Stolen Futures reveals how up to 5.9 million donkeys are slaughtered globally each year to meet the demand for ejiao.

With China’s donkey population already decimated, Africa has become a major source for this trade, threatening the livelihoods of millions of smallholder farmers and transport-dependent families.

“This trade is robbing African women of more than animals. It is robbing them of dignity, economic opportunity, and support in their daily lives,” said Dr David Obiero of Maasai Mara University and lead author of the study.

The report, backed by peer-reviewed research published in Human Animal Interaction, paints a grim picture. It reveals that in one Kenyan community, 29 out of 30 women interviewed had their donkeys stolen.

It further says that in the affected areas, household incomes fell by as much as 73 per cent following the loss of a donkey. Women reported increased physical burden, emotional distress, and the breakdown of economic resilience after losing their animals.

Donkeys are essential for daily tasks, including collecting water, transporting goods, and accessing markets. In many communities, they are seen as integral members of the household. One woman described her donkey as her ‘co-wife’.

“When donkeys are stolen, families are thrown into hardship. Women are forced to carry firewood, water, and produce for themselves. It’s painful to watch our communities suffer like this,” said Anne Odari Onditi, Treasurer of the Association of Donkey Owners in Kenya and contributor to the report.

The report was unveiled at PADCo 2025, hosted by the African Union’s Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources and supported by the International Coalition for Working Equids.

The Donkey Sanctuary CEO Marianne Steele said the research shows the clear link between animal welfare and human development. “The trade in donkey skins is not just a threat to animals. It is a threat to gender equality, food security, and rural livelihoods,” he said.

Chair of ICWE Jessica Stark called on African governments to act swiftly.