Africa scores a spot on the global stage with 2025 PUBG Mobile Africa Cup

For the first time in esports history, African mobile gamers will have a direct path to the world’s biggest mobile gaming stage — the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC).

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile (PUBG Mobile), is a competitive battle royale game designed for smartphones. It combines strategy, survival, and combat in a fast-paced gaming environment where only the strongest (or smartest) players make it to the end

The newly launched 2025 PUBG Mobile Africa Cup, is a digital survival game where up to 100 players are dropped onto a virtual island and must: loot weapons, gear, and supplies, fight or outsmart opponents, stay within a shrinking safe zone and be the last person or team alive.

Announced on Wednesday, by PUBG Mobile, the tournament represents a landmark moment for Sub-Saharan Africa’s fast-growing esports scene. Since the PMGC’s inception in 2020, African teams have had no formal route to qualify — until now.

“We are so excited by the Africa Cup and we just can’t wait to see players from all over the continent drop into the zone and fight side by side with their squads for the title of Africa’s best,” said Brian, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Registration for the Africa Cup will be opened on June 26 via the PUBG Mobile app and will run until July 9, inviting teams from across the continent to sign up and battle for a place among global gaming elites. The competition will feature online qualifiers, a group stage, and a grand finale slated for September in Kenya — with travel and accommodation fully covered for qualifying squads.

The Africa Cup winner will walk away with regional bragging rights, a cash prize, and most notably, a guaranteed slot at the 2025 PMGC Finals, where they will compete against the world’s best PUBG Mobile teams.

The tournament is backed by smartphone brand Infinix and carries a total prize pool of Sh 1.4 million. The champions will earn Sh 260,000, with Sh 182,000 and Sh 130,000 set aside for the second and third place teams, respectively. Teams ranking as far down as 16th place will also earn cash rewards.

“If you think you’re the best, then it’s time to test yourself and show the rest of the continent the stuff you’re made of.”

With mobile gaming quickly gaining ground across Africa, the 2025 PUBG Mobile Africa Cup is more than just a tournament — it’s a launchpad for the continent’s next generation of esports stars.