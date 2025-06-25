Budding techpreneur with an eye on drone soccer World Cup

The arena or field with obstacles and barriers used for drone soccer, assembled by David Kanyanjua, the CEO of Three Quality Services company. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

After experiencing drone soccer in the United Kingdom (UK), America (US) and South Korea, David Kanyanjua was determined to introduce the exciting sport in Kenya.

Fascinated by how it is played and its potential impact on children and youth, especially the practical skills it could teach, in 2021, Kanyanjua began researching the concept, connecting with manufacturers and also learning about the sport.

Kanyanjua, the chief executive of the Three Quality Services Company, says his involvement with drone soccer was driven by increasing emphasis on Science, Technology and Mathematics through the Competence-Based Education .

He recognised drone soccer as a way to introduce young people to technology through fun. “I happened to have travelled abroad and encountered drone soccer being played. I thought this was something that needed to be brought to Kenya,” he says.

In January 2024, Kanyanjua began importing the necessary materials, including an arena from South Korea and some components from America.

By June last year, he had completed the arena and hosted the first-ever drone soccer event at The Hub, Karen. Kanyanjua, an information and communication technology (ICT) expert, says drone soccer involves two teams playing against each other to score the highest number of goals in their opponent’s goal ring.

Played indoors or outdoors, the drones in play, which are operated by drone pilots standing at either end of the pitch, are encased in protective orbs lit up using colourful LED lights. This enables both players and spectators to easily identify members of the different teams.

Here, only one player ‘striker’ on each team can score by flying his or her drone through the circular goalpost placed three metres to 3.5 metres above ground. The remaining players must help their striker or prevent the opposition’s striker from scoring by protecting their goal. “Drone soccer is a new and exciting product we have introduced to Kenya. It is, however, popular in Korea and Europe. We are excited to be the pioneers in Africa, after South Africa,” Kanyanjua explains. He says the sport is global and is optimistic that in Kenya, a leader in both sports and the technology space, the adoption rate will be much faster and more successful.

He reveals the sport is gaining traction, with children learning about aviation, coding and obstacle navigation as they play.

Kanyanjua emphasises the aspect where children learn how to programme drones to recognise obstacles and understand flying time and distances. Since launching drone soccer, Kanyanjua has held exhibitions across Nairobi and its environs, such as Sarit Centre and The Hub, to promote it.

International schools

And despite it being a relatively new sport, it has received an overwhelming reception. “Hundreds of youth and children pack our venues, and many already know how to operate a drone. Particularly, children from international schools have been able to connect easily, perhaps often having previous exposure to robotics or drone-related games,” he explains, adding that he is eager to collaborate with the government to make this sport accessible to children across the country.

Kanyanjua is working to create teams to participate in local tournaments. He says that in England, where the sport is popular, teams have already been formed, while the US has formed concrete rules governing the sport. He says there is growing interest in drone soccer, with many people eager to know more about it.

To participate, each person pays Sh700 per game. The schools can hire an entire kit for their students at mutually agreed-upon rates.

In the previous events, Kanyanjua recorded at least 60 participants paying to play, most queuing to wait for their turn. The challenge is having one drone soccer kit at the moment, but he is in the process of assembling more to be distributed to various areas. “This will include larger kits for institutions and small ones for homes.”

He says children are constantly on gadgets and phones, and drone soccer provides an alternative. It offers a space where they can engage in physical activities while also learning about aviation, science, technology and mathematics. This, he says, will help them develop valuable skills and make them more competitive in the future. “So, it’s aviation brought down to our children at a very early age.

The sport is not about muscles, it’s about the mind and the ability to synchronise and compete. We can have even a five-year-old competing equally with a 20-year-old.” Looking ahead, Kanyanjua is optimistic about the future of drone soccer in Kenya.

He wants to see the sport flourish, with the hope of having a Kenyan team compete in the Drone Soccer World Cup and the Drone Soccer Olympics