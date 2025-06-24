Kenyans warned of visa scams as travel demand hits record levels

Kenyans warned against relying on intermediaries for visa appointments. [File, Standard]

Kenyans seeking visas are being targeted by fraudsters posing as agents who promise fast-tracked appointments in exchange for cash, exploiting a sharp rise in global travel demand.

Applicants have reported being duped by individuals who claim to work with embassies or visa processing centres and offer quicker slots for a fee.

Many victims are job seekers or travellers desperate to beat long wait times.

The scam is gaining ground amid record application volumes in 2025, with African travel and tourism projected to inject over US$160 billion into the continent’s economy, according to a recent report by the World Travel and Tourism Council.

As more people seek overseas opportunities, visa bottlenecks have left room for exploiters to thrive.

Authorities and travel industry players say fraudsters are now mimicking official platforms online, using logos, contact numbers and fake profiles to appear legitimate.

Victims often make payments under the belief they are dealing with an authorised source, only to be ghosted or misled.

This comes months after the government warned: “You will be on your own, should you wish to seek the services of fake visa agents.”

On February 4, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs raised concerns over the rise in visa fraud and fake job offers targeting Kenyan citizens.

In its statement, the ministry noted that many travellers had fallen victim to scammers while applying for visas to various countries.

It urged applicants to use only official government channels and emphasised that visa processing is a personal responsibility that does not require intermediaries.

“The Ministry advises those seeking employment abroad to conduct due diligence before making any travel arrangements,” the statement read.

Officials also warned that fraudsters continue to lure unsuspecting individuals into unsafe situations and reminded Kenyans that overstaying a visa is a serious immigration offence, potentially punishable by fines, jail or deportation.

To combat such fraud, the ministry said all 67 Kenyan missions abroad remain available to assist in verifying job offers and opportunities.

One of the visa processing providers in Kenya has responded by introducing tighter access controls.

Measures include a one-time passcode system for appointment bookings, restrictions on centre entry to confirmed applicants only, and warnings across appointment letters, social media and call centres.

“We strongly advise all applicants to be careful of touts and fraudulent parties who falsely promise early appointment bookings in exchange for payment,” said Stephen Kubasu, General Manager for Operations at VFS Global, which handles visa services for 25 governments in Kenya.

He added that many of the fraudsters build fake digital footprints using the company’s branding and appear legitimate on platforms such as search engines and social media.

“Appointment slots are only released online based on demand and internal planning by respective embassies and consulates. Once scheduled, applicants are advised to arrive at the centre 15 minutes before the appointed time to avoid missing their slot,” Kubasu noted.

VFS Global, which began operations in Kenya in 2007, said it has expanded capacity to handle growing demand, including extended working hours and dedicated time slots for passport collection. Premium services such as "Visa At Your Doorstep" are also available at an extra cost, but do not influence the outcome or speed of application decisions.

Applicants have also been urged to ensure they provide accurate and complete information to avoid rejection.

Kubusu warned that incorrect or incomplete details remain among the top reasons why visa applications fail.