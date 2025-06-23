MPs dismiss email submissions on Finance Bill 2025 as spam

National Assembly's Finance Committee Chair Molo MP Kimani Kuria (centre) flanked by Mangale Munga Chiforomodo (right) Lunga Lunga MP and Dr. John Ariko, Turkana South MP during the commencement of Public Hearings on the Finance Bill, 2025 and the Virtual Asset Providers Bill, 2025 at Edge Convention Center, South C Nairobi. May 22nd,2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Members of the National Assembly rejected some of the views they received on the Finance Bill 2025 from Kenyans via email, dismissing them as spam.

The National Assembly’s Finance and Planning Committee had been hailed as progressive for adopting a tech survey approach to receiving comments from Kenyans.