MPs dismiss email submissions on Finance Bill 2025 as spam

Members of the National Assembly rejected some of the views they received on the Finance Bill 2025 from Kenyans via email, dismissing them as spam.
The National Assembly’s Finance and Planning Committee had been hailed as progressive for adopting a tech survey approach to receiving comments from Kenyans.
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters