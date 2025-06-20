Liaison RE leads regional push to embed ESG into reinsurance strategies

Liaison Group Managing Director, Tom Mulwa makes an address during a Supply Chain Management conference held in Nairobi. [File Courtesy]

Liaison RE, a subsidiary of the Liaison Group, yesterday convened a forum bringing together key players from across the insurance and reinsurance landscape to deliberate on the integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into reinsurance strategies and practices. The forum explored how ESG frameworks can be embedded into reinsurance product development, underwriting methodologies, and regulatory alignment. Speaking at the forum, Liaison Group Managing Director Tom Mulwa called for strategic business transformation to respond to risks shaped by climate shocks, migration, and global supply chain disruptions.

“The geopolitical climate, from climate-driven displacement to global supply chain vulnerabilities, is reshaping risk in real time. At Liaison RE, we have shifted our business strategy to prioritise resilience, digital capability, and ESG-aligned reinsurance structures,” said Mulwa.

“We are aligning our services with the emerging risk priorities of governments, corporates, and SMEs, especially in areas like climate resilience, social impact insurance, and transparent governance. Reinsurance must lead in supporting sustainable economic systems.”

Chief Underwriting Officer at Zep-Re Bernard Katambala urged industry players to re-centre ESG at the core of their operations, not just as a reporting requirement but as a strategic foundation for modern reinsurance.

“The reinsurance sector in Kenya and across East Africa must reintegrate ESG frameworks not only in compliance reporting but in underwriting strategy, pricing, and claims practices,” Katambala said.

“This is how we stay relevant and responsive to the structural risks of our time: climate shocks, inequality, and governance shifts. We need products that do more than transfer risk; they must actively reduce it.”

Data from the region indicates that climate-linked claims have risen by more than five per cent over the past five years, driven by increasing instances of flooding, droughts, and extreme temperatures.

In Kenya, insurance uptake in climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture has grown by approximately fifteen per cent since the year 2020.

Commissioner of Insurance and Chief Executive Officer at the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), Godfrey Kiptum, emphasised the critical role of accurate and responsible pricing in insurance products to ensure the long-term sustainability of the reinsurance sector.

“It is imperative that insurance companies adopt sound and actuarially justified pricing practices. Proper pricing not only ensures the financial soundness of insurers but also underpins the sustainability of reinsurance arrangements. In an increasingly volatile risk environment, sustainable reinsurance growth can only be achieved when primary insurers consistently price their products to reflect underlying risks,” he noted.

Liaison RE reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reinsurance solutions that are not only technically sound but also socially conscious and environmentally aligned.

Through its expanding network in East and Central Africa and strategic global broker partnerships, Liaison RE is actively positioning Kenya as a hub for sustainable reinsurance innovation on the continent.

Currently, the most significant sources of reinsurance in East Africa stem from the infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture sectors. Kenya’s reinsurance premium market has recorded an average annual growth of 8.2 per cent over the past five years.