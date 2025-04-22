The Standard

Kenya's strategic bet to flirt with both the Eagle and the Dragon

By XN Iraki | Apr. 22, 2025
President William Ruto with Chinese President Xi Jinping during bilateral talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. President Ruto is in China fort the Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit. [EDWARD ALUSA/PCS. 3/9/2024]

In the political heat of 2022 polls, one government official wanted Chinese contracts with the Government of Kenya disclosed. China curiously kept quiet, and the disclosure never happened.

The race to State House had anti-Chinese undertones laced with talks of debt diplomacy. Rumours swirled on how Mombasa would be mortgaged like a certain port in Sri Lanka. It never happened. 

One would have thought with Kenya Kwanza (KK) in power, the Chinese influence would start fading. President William Ruto has visited South Korea twice in the last two years without proceeding to China. And he paid a highly publicised visit to White House last year and came home with a promise that a US-led consortium would build an expressway to Mombasa.

Related Topics

Kenya China relations Kenya US relations China influence in Kenya William Ruto China visit
.

Latest Stories

Tanzania firm presses on with Kilifi gas plant amid safety fears
Tanzania firm presses on with Kilifi gas plant amid safety fears
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
34 mins ago
State defends tax regime as firms mull Kenya exit
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
34 mins ago
Goodbye Pope: Pontiff hailed as moral icon and voice of the voiceless
National
By Jacinta Mutura
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State defends tax regime as firms mull Kenya exit
By Graham Kajilwa 34 mins ago
State defends tax regime as firms mull Kenya exit
Tanzania firm presses on with Kilifi gas plant amid safety fears
By Macharia Kamau 34 mins ago
Tanzania firm presses on with Kilifi gas plant amid safety fears
People's Pope signs off, leaving behind a church changed forever
By Martin Mutua 34 mins ago
People's Pope signs off, leaving behind a church changed forever
Kenya's strategic bet to flirt with both the Eagle and the Dragon
By XN Iraki 34 mins ago
Kenya's strategic bet to flirt with both the Eagle and the Dragon
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved