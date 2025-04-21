The Standard

Budget 2025: Kenya targets growth, reality suggests economic headwinds

By Dennis Kabaara | Apr. 21, 2025
National Treasury cabinet secretary John Mbadi during presentation dividend payout cheque by  Kengen of three billion twenty five thousand six hundred and fifty seven  to the National Treasury at stima plaza, Nairobi on 12th March 2025 [David Gichuru, Standard]

As Kenyans emerge this week from a fairly quiet and low-key Easter break amid challenging social and economic times, the final stretch of our budget preparation process is now in full swing. At the national government level, April 30, marks the deadline for submission to Parliament of the detailed 2025/26 Budget Estimates, with similar submissions due to County Assemblies at the devolved level.

Kenyans should view the coming month of May as a valuable opportunity for public participation and civic engagement on these budget estimates, ahead of the formal presentation of national and county Budget Statements by the respective Finance Ministers (CS Treasury and CECs Finance) in mid-June 2025. And it’s not just about spending; May also offers citizens a chance to engage with the revenue side of the budget—through both national and county Finance Bills, as well as actual revenue estimates.

This moment could also serve as an opportunity to explore the third piece of our fiscal puzzle—debt. Not the mumbo-jumbo of debt sustainability and the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy, but meaningful dialogues around debt service (past and existing loans) and new borrowing (new loans as future taxes).

Related Topics

Kenya 2025/26 budget Kenya economic outlook 2025 Finance Bill 2025 Kenya Kenya public debt 2025
.

Latest Stories

Beat poor sleep: Proven tips to master sleep hygiene and rest better
Beat poor sleep: Proven tips to master sleep hygiene and rest better
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
1 hr ago
Why Kenya must reinforce its fight against malaria now
Health & Science
By Ayoki Onyango
1 hr ago
New study shows antibiotics resistance killed 3m children in 2022, seeks urgent action
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's leadership style draws heavy criticism over its autocratic traits
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Ruto's leadership style draws heavy criticism over its autocratic traits
Crackdown on State critics: The new ties that bind EAC countries
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Crackdown on State critics: The new ties that bind EAC countries
Rising temperatures elevate the risk to Nairobi's malaria-free status
By Gardy Chacha 1 hr ago
Rising temperatures elevate the risk to Nairobi's malaria-free status
Mudavadi losing grip? Ex-ANC boss faces tough times as clout wanes
By Brian Kisanji 11 hrs ago
Mudavadi losing grip? Ex-ANC boss faces tough times as clout wanes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved