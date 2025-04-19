Coffee farmers oppose new payment proposal

Cooperatives Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi speaking at General Ihura Stadium in Murang’a County. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

The controversial proposal of paying coffee farmers through the Direct Settlement System (DSS) has been rejected by the growers.

The coffee farmers in Murang’a and Kiambu now want the government to abandon the plan to bypass the cooperative societies in the payment.

During a meeting at General Ihura stadium in Murang’a, Cooperative Principal Secretary Patrick Kilemi bowed to the pressure, saying the government will allow the farmers to deliberate on the matter, as he emphasised increased production.