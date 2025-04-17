Built environment professionals protest seminar fee hike by regulator

Newly elected President of Architectural Association of Kenya(AAK) George Ndege and outgoing President Arch. Florence Nyole during the President's gala dinner at Serena Hotel on Thursday last week. (James Wanzala, Standard).

A newly formed lobby group representing architects and quantity surveyors has protested the sharp increase in fees for the upcoming Continuous Professional Development (CPD) seminar scheduled for early May.

In a notice, the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (BORAQS) announced it had raised the cost of the May 8–9 seminar from the current Sh20,000 to Sh30,000 for all registered professionals, regardless of discipline.

The announcement has sparked an uproar among practitioners, who say they were not consulted and no explanation was provided for the increase.

“We received the notification that the upcoming CPD seminar on May 8 and 9 has been significantly increased from Sh20,000 to Sh30,000 for registered individuals across all professions,” said a group of approximately 400 graduate and practising architects and quantity surveyors in a letter copied to Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome.

“While we acknowledge the vital role these forums play in promoting professional growth and maintaining high standards of practice, the 50 per cent increase in fees raises serious concerns regarding affordability, particularly for young and recently registered professionals.”

The letter was also copied to Principal Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development, Joel Arumonyang, and the Chairperson of BORAQS.

The group noted that the fee adjustment appears to have been implemented without prior justification or adequate consultation with registered professionals and other stakeholders, contrary to the principles of transparency and inclusivity.

They further stated that a similar increase in registration fees occurred in 2023, raising the amount to Sh27,500.

“This fee amount was not communicated in advance to candidates who sat the exams in 2023 and 2024. Instead, it was attached to the pass letter on a strip of paper,” they said.

They added that examination fees had also increased—from Sh10,000 to Sh15,000 per paper, and from Sh10,000 to Sh20,000 for exam resits. “The latter seems to be aimed at discouraging candidates from making a second attempt,” they observed.

They argued that the lack of transparency around these hikes is concerning, noting: “The absence of clear communication regarding the justification for these new fees undermines the principles of accountability and participation.”

The professionals have requested access to past audited financial statements in line with the Public Finance Management Act and the Access to Information Act, 2016. They also raised concerns about the cost-effectiveness and inclusivity of CPD seminars, which have been consistently held at the same venue for several years.

“We respectfully propose that virtual CPD events be offered at a significantly reduced fee to promote broader accessibility and ease the financial burden on members, particularly those based outside Nairobi,” they said.

They added that members are entitled to know what additional value or benefits are being provided to justify the fee increase—in terms of content quality, scope, and accreditation value.

The group also expressed concern about the lack of a predictable CPD schedule and limited access options, noting they had yet to receive a calendar of BORAQS-accredited CPD events for the year.

In addition, they cited the drastic reduction of free certified events on the part of the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK), saying this was increasing the financial burden on professionals amid a stagnating economy.

Further grievances included the imposition of steep penalties—such as the Sh10,000 reinstatement fee for renewing after the deadline—and the lack of formal payment receipts, which they say impedes tax compliance.

“We therefore request that this matter be regularised to ensure full compliance with tax legislation and to facilitate members’ legitimate accounting and tax filing obligations,” they said.

The AAK leadership has stepped into the matter, saying it intends to engage BORAQS over the issues raised.

“Many of you have expressed your dissatisfaction, and we have taken note of the emergence of a lobby group advocating for a boycott of the planned event. We respect the voices raised and appreciate your continued engagement on issues that directly impact our professional development and wellbeing,” said AAK President George Ndege.

“As AAK, we wish to assure you that we are going to engage BORAQS on this matter. Our primary concerns are the affordability, accessibility and fairness of CPD activities for all registered professionals.”

He said the association is taking several steps, including conducting a comparative analysis.

“We are compiling data on the average cost of a CPD point in Kenya. This information will guide our proposals and form the basis of an informed position on fair and sustainable CPD pricing,” Ndege added.