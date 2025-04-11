The Standard

Jubilee Health Insurance doubles net profit to Sh910 million

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 11, 2025
Jubilee Health Insurance CEO Njeri Jomo during the launch of "Always With You" programme that seeks to make healthcare more accessible and convenient. [File, Standard]

Jubilee Health Insurance Ltd (JHIL) has more than doubled its profit after tax to Sh910 million for the year ending December 31, 2024, up from Sh438 million the previous year.

The firm, a subsidiary of Jubilee Holdings, attributed the growth to investments in digital health solutions and operational efficiency during the year.

“This performance is a reflection of our purpose-driven culture and our promise to walk with every Kenyan on their healthcare journey,” said Jubilee Health Insurance CEO and Principal Officer Njeri Jomo. “We continue to invest in innovative digital platforms, strong provider partnerships, and customer-centered programs.” 

The firm reported a profit before tax of Sh1.22 billion, a 142 per cent increase from Sh506 million in 2023.

Gross written premium grew to Sh13.94 billion, up from Sh11.81 billion in 2023. Insurance revenue went up 32 per cent to Sh13.48 billion while return on investment increased to 20 per cent from 11 per cent.

The company’s total equity rose to Sh5.1 billion, signaling sustained value creation for shareholders, customers, and service providers.

Ms Jomo said in 2024, the company significantly strengthened its operational backbone by embracing AI-powered claims adjudication, enhancing digital self-service tools, and deepening real-time integrations with healthcare providers, enabling faster, more transparent service delivery for both customers and medical partners.

Over the year to December 2024, Jubilee Health Insurance’s bagged major industry accolades including being named the Health Financier of the Year by the Kenya Medical Association, recognising the company’s role in enabling access to quality healthcare for many kenyans and ensuring timely payments to healthcare providers.

The firm also won the Company of the Year award by Women on Boards Network, owing to its commitment to inclusive leadership and sustainable business practices. “These awards are a validation of the trust Jubilee Health Insurance has earned across the healthcare ecosystem,” said Jomo.

Related Topics

Jubilee Health Insurance Ltd Jubilee Health Insurance CEO Njeri Jomo Jubilee Holdings
.

Latest Stories

Narcissistic leadership style sinking Kenyans into mental health abyss
Narcissistic leadership style sinking Kenyans into mental health abyss
Opinion
By Eda Tatu-Beauttah
54 mins ago
The long arm of the law will catch up with anyone who enters US illegally
Opinion
By Marc Dillard
54 mins ago
What David Maraga should do, not do if he wants to become president
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Echoes of oppression: Play that ruffled government a sneak peek into current realities
By Brian Otieno and Esther Nyambura 54 mins ago
Echoes of oppression: Play that ruffled government a sneak peek into current realities
Signs of cover-up as blame shifts over collapsed Mombasa building
By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja 54 mins ago
Signs of cover-up as blame shifts over collapsed Mombasa building
Malala says President Ruto is behind Butere Girls woes
By Julius Chepkwony 54 mins ago
Malala says President Ruto is behind Butere Girls woes
Officer alleges death threats in Sh3.2b gold scam case
By Fred Kagonye 12 hrs ago
Officer alleges death threats in Sh3.2b gold scam case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved