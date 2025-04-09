IMO banks on strict rules to curb ocean plastic pollution

P lastic bottles on the Lamu seafront. [File, Standard]

The war on plastic pellets has received a major boost at the ongoing International Maritime summit in London.

This is after the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response agreed on a draft 2025 Action Plan to address marine plastic litter from ships.

The plan now awaits approval at the end of this week by the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83).

Plastic pellet pollution is not just a problem for rich nations. It's already at our doorstep.​

In Mombasa and other Kenyan coastal towns, local fishers have reported tiny plastic pellets called nurdles floating in the water or washing ashore. Most don’t know what they are.

But these lentil-sized pellets are used to make everyday plastic products. When they spill at sea, they cause lasting damage.​

The IMO, a UN body that regulates global shipping, is holding a high-stakes summit in London this week.

Delegates from 176 countries, including Kenya, are discussing how to tackle plastic pellet pollution.​

If approved, the IMO’s 2025 Action Plan will target key sources of marine plastic litter from ships and fishing vessels. It calls for stricter controls to reduce gear and waste loss from fishing vessels, and to minimise plastic discharge during shipping operations.

The plan also stresses education and training. Seafarers will receive targeted instruction on waste handling. Ports will be required to improve reception facilities to handle plastic waste more effectively.

The plan prioritises better data and international coordination. Member states will work to understand how much plastic pollution ships actually generate and commit to stronger global cooperation to tackle the problem at scale.

This follows major incidents like the X-Press Pearl disaster in 2021 off Sri Lanka. A cargo ship caught fire and spilled billions of plastic pellets into the Indian Ocean. The pollution killed marine life and disrupted fishing for months. The economic damage was estimated at over USD40 million.​

Now, the IMO wants tighter rules. They’ve proposed that pellets be packed more securely and labelled clearly. They want shipping containers carrying pellets to be stowed below deck. Most importantly, they are considering whether to classify plastic pellets as hazardous substances.​

If pellets are labelled as hazardous, ships will face stricter handling rules. Spills would trigger mandatory reporting and cleanup responses. This could prevent disasters before they reach our shores.​

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez emphasiezed the importance of finalising and approving provisions and instruments under the IMO to address this issue.

Dominguez urged delegates to prioritise the finalisation of recommendations for the carriage of plastic pellets by sea in freight containers and draft guidelines on clean-up of plastic pellets from ship-source spills.

Kenya is not immune. The Indian Ocean currents do not respect borders. A spill off India or Sri Lanka could reach our coastline within weeks.​

Kenya has over 1,400km of coastline. The blue economy including fisheries and tourism contributes more than Sh 400 billion to the national GDP. Any plastic spill puts that revenue at risk.

Artisanal fishers in Lamu, Kilifi, and Kwale depend on clean waters. A 2023 study by Moi University found microplastics, including nurdles, in 17 percent of fish samples from Kenyan waters. This threatens food safety and public health.​

Beach tourism, a lifeline for coastal communities, also suffers. Tourists avoid beaches littered with plastic. Nurdles are hard to clean. They blend with sand and persist for decades.​

Volunteers are already responding. In 2024, local NGOs like Eco World Watamu and Flipflopi organised nurdle hunts along Kenyan beaches. In Diani, one clean-up collected more than 3,000 pellets in two hours. These efforts raise awareness but cannot keep pace with pollution.​

Yet Kenya still lacks a national policy on plastic pellet handling or spill response.​

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) oversees shipping regulations. But there are no rules on how pellets are transported or what happens when spills occur.​

Kenya is a voting member of the IMO. We have a seat at the table in London this week.​

Our delegation must push for mandatory rules on plastic pellets. Voluntary guidelines are not enough said John Omingo a maritime expert.

“We should support classifying pellets as hazardous. We must also demand that ship operators report spills immediately and face penalties for negligence,” Omingo said.

“The government must develop a national spill response plan. The Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Coast Guard Service should have equipment and training to respond to pellet spills,” he added.​

He said we can also learn from the EU, which recently adopted rules requiring all pellet handlers to use best practices. The regulation covers ports, shipping companies, and plastics manufacturers.

Beyond international rules, Kenya needs domestic reforms.​

The Ministry of Environment should ensure companies handling plastic pellets such as manufacturers in Nairobi and Athi River to install containment systems. Regular inspections and penalties for non-compliance are essential.​

He stated that ports like Mombasa must track pellet shipments more carefully. Container loading and unloading need stricter oversight.​

Data collection is key. “We don’t know how widespread nurdle pollution is in Kenya. A national survey of pellet presence on beaches and in marine species would guide policy and inform the public.” Omingo said.

He warned that the plastic pellet pollution is not just a shipping problem but a public health, food safety, and economic issue.​

The decisions made at the IMO summit will shape ocean health for decades.​