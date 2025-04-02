Coffee factories earn Sh19.3 billion from 375,843 bags at NCE

Nairibo Coffee Exchange (NCE) CEO Lisper Ndung'u. [File, Standard]

Coffee factories have auctioned 375,843 bags of coffee weighing 22,528,988 kgs in the last five months at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

The produce auctioned between October and February in the coffee year 2024/2025, fetched Sh19,323,964 where a bag of coffee weighing 50 kgs was sold at an average of Sh42,885.

The report from NCE indicates that Alliance Berries Limited 154,255 bags of coffee that fetched Sh 8,218,960,014, Kirinyaga slopes 43,581 bags for Sh 2,371,206,307 , New KPCU 50,066 Bags for Sh 2,371,206,307 among others.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u said in the duration all the 15 licensed coffee brokers participated at the auction as Alliance took the lead auctioning 41.08 percent of the coffee in the market.

“The coffee market has been impressive as quality grades earned better returns, we continue encouraging the farmers to pursue the advice from the agriculture officers,” said Ms Ndung’u.

KCCE 35,403 kgs Sh1,841,280,976, CEBBA sold 6,857 bags that were auctioned for Sh 336,962,719, Murang’a Coffee 6,223 bags for Sh 326,166,785, Kipkelion 27,770 bags forSh1,841,280,976.64 among others.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro said there was a need for the farmers to produce the quality coffee that attracts the international market.

Munyoro, a member of the Coffee caucus said the government should allocate enough resources to support the coffee sector.

He warned the politicians against politicising the multi million shillings sector.

“The politicians should keep off the sector,and let the licensed players work. If there are issues the MPs can amend the laws as they are constitutionally allowed,” said Munyoro.

Peter Mwangi Mbogo, resident in Mathira told off Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge after he misled the public on Kiririmbi talk show on coffee farming.

Nyeri Town Mp, Mbogo said despite being the chairman to the Coffee misled the public that the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua received a Sh3 per kilogramme sold through the NCE.

“The MP misled the public yet all the payments related to coffee are challenged through the Direct Settlement System (DSS),” said Mbogo, a farmer in Mukurwe ini.

At the same time, some of the factories, as the coffee harvesting season comes to an end, have declared payment rates to farmers.

Embu based, Gicherori led in paying Sh 147.47 per kg, Ngerwa Sh122.25, Murang’a based Gatagua Sh120 per kg. Gachatha Sh145.

Thanga ini cooperative, Thanga ini Sh103.17, Karia ini, Sh113.22,Gikomora Sh98.78, Githima Sh103.29,Nguku Sh107.90,Gitugu Sh102.59, Mathere ini Sh111.06.

Other factories affiliated to Kibugu cooperative society Kathakwa paid Sh121.10, Ndunduri Sh124.60, Gikirima Sh142.65, Ngerwa Sh122.25, Gicherori Sh 147.47

In Kiambu, Kirura coffee factory affiliated to Komothai cooperative society paid Sh105 per kg. Kagwanja Sh117 per kg, Mwendiawega estateSh157.

Marumi society, Marumi main factory Sh113.25, Iriguini factory Sh115.25.