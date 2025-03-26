Kenya's property sector eyes green housing amid cost, policy concerns

Real estate sector embraces sustainable housing with eco-friendly designs and smart technology. [AI generated image]

Kenya’s push for sustainable housing is gaining momentum as real estate players and the government explore eco-friendly solutions.

However, concerns over high costs, policy gaps and implementation challenges threaten to stall progress.

A regional forum next month will bring together developers, policymakers and investors to discuss the adoption of green technologies in construction.

The event aims to showcase advancements in energy-efficient building materials, smart home technologies and climate-resilient designs.

“Sustainable housing is no longer a choice but a necessity,” said Daniel Ojijo, executive chairman of the Kenya Homes Expo.

“Urban planners, architects and developers are now working to design homes that minimise environmental impact while enhancing resilience.”

According to the Kenya Green Building Society, buildings incorporating advanced technologies are 30 per cent more energy-efficient than traditional structures.

This efficiency translates into lower utility costs for homeowners and a smaller carbon footprint.

The Kenyan government has been promoting solar energy, with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) reporting that solar power now accounts for approximately 20 per cent of the country’s electricity generation. Projections indicate continued growth in the sector.

Experts say combining solar energy systems with energy-efficient design can create homes that are not only self-sufficient but also contribute surplus energy back to the grid. In rural areas, off-grid solar solutions offer an alternative where access to national power grids is limited.

Incorporating smart home technology like smart meters, automated lighting and temperature controls optimises energy consumption, ensuring that homes use only what is necessary.

A study published by the International Journal of Green Energy noted that homes with smart technologies could reduce energy consumption by up to 40 per cent.

Additionally, these technologies enable homeowners to monitor their utility usage in real time, empowering them to make informed decisions that contribute to sustainability.

As urbanisation accelerates, experts say that collaboration among developers, planners and local communities is crucial to promoting sustainable practices.

Ojijo emphasised that adopting advanced technology is essential for addressing these challenges effectively.

“As the world grapples with the impacts of climate change, Kenya’s commitment to designing sustainable homes through collaboration and partnerships showcases human ingenuity and resilience. The path to a more sustainable future is built on creativity, teamwork and a dedication to protecting our planet for future generations.”