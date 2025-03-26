The Standard

Rwanda to host Africa's first AI and demographic summit in April

By James Wanzala | 21m ago

scintillating Kigali Convention Centre well lit at night.[FILE]

Rwanda will host Africa's inaugural two-day summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and demographic dividend early next month.

The summit is being organised by the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Rwanda's Ministry of ICT & Innovation, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. 

Under the theme “AI and Africa’s Demographic Dividend: Reimagining Economic Opportunities for Africa’s Workforce," the inaugural Global AI Summit on Africa will be held in Rwanda’s capital city of Kigali from April 3 to 4.

Africa being home to the youngest and fastest-growing workforce, is poised to play a consequential role in shaping the global AI ecosystem.

According to reports, by 2030, AI is estimated to add $2.9 trillion (Sh375. 6 trillion) to the African economy.  This could lift 11 million Africans out of poverty, and create 500,000 jobs annually.

Maximising the tremendous benefits will require Africa’s leaders to navigate complex economic, social and geostrategic dynamics and a shared vision for Africa’s leadership in the age of AI.

There is need to pioneer new approaches and forge transformative partnerships to harness AI for Africa’s inclusive growth and create a safe and secure digital future for all.

The summit will convene world leaders from governments, businesses, academia, and civil society, to accelerate AI innovation, mobilise investment, and promote strategic policy alignment to bolster Africa’s AI capabilities for competitiveness and inclusive growth.

Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Communications & The Digital Economy William Kabogo, Ambassador & Special Envoy on Technology, Executive Office of the President, Kenya Amb. Philip Thigo and Tonee Ndungu, Founder & CEO of Tribbe Nation & Kytabu are thought leaders who are expected to attend the summit.

During the two-day convening, participants will have exclusive access to high-level investment roundtable connecting capital with high-impact ventures and the unveiling of the Africa AI Council, which will guide the development of the continent’s AI ambition.

Others will be a showcase from over 100 of Africa’s most promising AI enterprises and expert panels and keynotes from top AI visionaries and global industry.

Discussions will surface insights on how to best leverage regional and global partnerships to mobilise investment in Africa’s AI ecosystem, with commitments to be announced that will support the scaling of talent, datasets, compute and AI use cases.

Governance will be a cross-cutting theme as participants explore the most appropriate frameworks to address trust, safety and inclusion in the African context.

Also, the convening will also explore distinct opportunities for Africa to gain a competitive advantage while identifying the infrastructural and institutional challenges to democratize access to AI opportunities.

The Global AI Summit on Africa will be a defining moment for the continent’s AI ecosystem, bridging investment, research, and policy to unlock Africa’s full potential in the AI era.

The summit is a premier gathering dedicated to advancing AI innovation, investment, and policy across the African continent.

Bringing together entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and policymakers, the summit aims to position Africa as a global leader in AI development and ethical deployment.

.

.

