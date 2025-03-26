Say goodbye to stinky armpits: Simple hacks for lasting freshness (Photo: iStock)

Have you ever stepped out of the shower feeling fresh, only to notice that your armpits still smell bad? Even layering deodorant, roll-on or perfume doesn’t seem to help; instead, it just makes the odour worse.

Nobody likes body odour, especially from the armpits. You’ve probably heard the saying, ‘If I can smell it, you can smell it too.’ But before judging, remember that some people struggle with smelly underarms despite their best efforts.

According to the International Hyperhidrosis Society, smelly underarms, also called bromhidrosis, occur when sweat mixes with bacteria on the skin. Sweat itself is odourless, but when it comes into contact with bacteria, it creates an unpleasant smell.

The human body has two types of sweat glands: eccrine glands and apocrine glands. Eccrine glands, located on the feet, palms, forehead, and armpits, produce watery, odourless sweat. Apocrine glands, found in the armpits and groin, release a thicker fluid that, when mixed with bacteria on the skin, creates a strong smell.

Several factors can trigger smelly armpits, including heat, stress, certain foods, hormones and even medications. According to the National Organisation for Rare Disorders (NORD), some people are naturally more prone to body odour than others.

Causes of smelly armpits vary, but you may be more likely to experience strong underarm odour if you have a family history of body odour, are under stress or feeling anxious, or sweat more due to exercise or hot weather. Excess body weight can also contribute by trapping sweat and bacteria, while not shaving your armpits provides a breeding ground for bacteria. Certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, thyroid problems, menopause or liver and kidney disease, can also increase the likelihood of body odour.

If you struggle with smelly underarms, here are some simple remedies to try:

Watch what you eat – Cut down on foods that worsen body odour, like caffeine, alcohol, onions, garlic and spicy foods.

Shave or wax your armpits – Hair traps sweat and bacteria, leading to a stronger smell.

Practice good hygiene – Shower daily with antibacterial soap, paying extra attention to your armpits.

Wear breathable fabrics – Choose loose-fitting cotton clothes or moisture-wicking fabrics to keep your skin dry.

Wash your clothes regularly – Clean, fresh clothes help prevent lingering odours.

Use an antiperspirant – Unlike deodorants that mask odour, antiperspirants reduce sweat production.

Manage stress – High stress levels activate sweat glands, so try relaxation techniques like deep breathing or meditation.

Smelly armpits can be frustrating, but with the right care, you can manage the problem. If home remedies don’t help, consider seeing a doctor for further evaluation and treatment options.