Safaricom startups drive makes return

By Sofia Ali | 1d ago

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa speaking during Safaricom regional engineering summit. [File,Standard]

Safaricom has opened applications for the second cohort of its Spark Accelerator programme.

This follows the success of the first cohort, which included startups such as Health X Africa, Vunapay, BlackRhino VR, Twiva, Chpter, Churpy, Nobuk Africa, Faidi Hr and Chumz. 

The programme is a partnership between Safaricom, Sumitomo Corporation, and M-Pesa Africa aimed at propelling early-stage startups toward scalable success.

The telco yesterday held an  Investor Demo Day, where the promising startups from the first cohort pitched their innovative solutions to a room full of potential investors and industry leaders.

Speaking at the event, Safaricom Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer Michael Mutiga reiterated the company’s commitment to nurturing homegrown innovation.

“At Safaricom, we are committed to championing startups in Kenya. This platform not only provides funding but also mentorship and market access, ensuring that these businesses can scale successfully and contribute to the country’s digital economy,” he said

Among the standout startups were fintech disruptors like Chumz, a savings and investment app; and Twiva, a social commerce platform revolutionising how businesses engage with consumers. These startups are leveraging technology to create impactful solutions tailored to Kenya’s unique economic landscape.

Founder and CEO of Chumz Samuel Njuguna highlighted the programme’s transformative impact on his business.

“Being part of this accelerator has given us the structure and mentorship needed to scale. One of the key lessons we’ve learnt is how to navigate regulatory frameworks and build consumer trust,” he said.

Safaricom CEO, Dr. Peter Ndegwa, underscored the company’s belief in technology as a force for economic transformation.

“With the Spark Accelerator programme, we are investing in our future leaders while contributing to significant,” said Mr Ndegwa.

