Safaricom eyes shift to tech company by 2030

Dr.Peter Ndegwa(R) CEO Safaricom PLC testing out the SHOOK robot together with Jerusha Okubasu Youth Segment Lead SHOOK during the Safaricom Decode event held at Sarit Exco Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Safaricom chief executive officer Peter Ndegwa says the firm is on course to transform from a telco to a technology company by 2030.

Ndegwa revealed this on Tuesday during the third edition of the annual Safaricom Engineering Summit dubbed Decode.

“It is my pleasure to welcome you all to the third edition of the Safaricom Engineering Summit dubbed Decode 3.0. As we embark on insightful conversations, showcases and engagements, it is instructive to know that this is happening at the backdrop of our vision to be Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030,” said Ndegwa.

“As we embark on insightful conversations, showcases, and engagements, it is instructive to know that this is happening against the backdrop of our vision to be Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030,” said Mr Ndegwa.

The three-day event provides a platform for young engineers, scientists, tech enthusiasts, innovators, and stakeholders to engage in knowledge exchange and discussions.

Under the theme Charting East Africa’s Digital Destiny, the event also seeks to champion young innovators’ role in transforming Kenya’s engineering landscape through innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability.

“This year’s summit is a dynamic platform that empowers Safaricom engineers to showcase their technical prowess and connect with the broader tech community. It is a testament to our commitment to being the technology partner of choice for young innovators on the digital landscape,” said Mr Ndegwa.

The summit will feature presentations by industry experts in different fields who will share how emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are reshaping business operations and amplifying human potential in all spheres of life.

Through a series of interactive sessions, participants will share insights and collaborate on strategies to help scale innovations, enhance efficiency, and deliver long-term value to clients.

The summit will seek to showcase the advances made to meet the needs of the Kenyan and African tech industry as it navigates the fresh challenges and opportunities brought forth by AI, Machine Learning and Fintech.

Summit participants will be treated to a showcase of the country’s and Safaricom’s engineering practices and products in Fintech, such as the Virtual Reality experiences and games, and other innovations from partners and sponsors.

“Safaricom plays a pivotal role in Kenya’s digital and tech ecosystem and extends its influence far beyond our borders. As a customer-obsessed, digital-first organization, we recognise that the engineering community is the architect of such customer-centric solutions," said Ndegwa.

He added: "Through initiatives like Safaricom Decode, we will continue to empower the community to showcase their exceptional skills and exchange knowledge on best practices, so that we can cement our places a technology hub,” concluded Mr Ndegwa.

Safaricom Decode serves as a platform to showcase engineering excellence, cutting-edge technology advancements, and thought leadership.

This is also while emphasising the alignment with national strategies, the promotion of financial inclusion and the responsible use of technology, all in pursuit of shaping Kenya’s digital future.