Govt to build content creation centres in bid to create digital jobs

Senior Presidential Advisor Moses Kuria (sec. left), Head of presidential Special Projects amd Creative Economy Coordination Dennis Itumbi(left) and other officials look on as ICT PS John Tanui(centre) address the media during the Unveiling of Kenya's content creation centre at Posta office, Nairobi on 26/02/2025 [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The government is hoping to create one million jobs within two years through the creation of digital content.

Moses Kuria, Senior Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors said this will be achieved through content creation centres, also called digital media factories(DMFs).

“We are working along three pillars; the first pillar is called Kazi Kwa Ground, such like this, the content work around our industrialisation, our housing, all the work that can be done on the ground. The second pillar is Kazi Mitandaoni for our online jobs and skills. And the third one is Kazi Majuu, for our labour mobility program, where we are opening markets for our young people to be able to benefit from their expertise and their skills in markets that do require those skills,” said Kuria.

He was speaking on Tuesday when he unveiled the first digital media factories at Posta House in Nairobi.

The centre is aligned with the Coalition for Jobs initiative led by the Office of the Deputy President. This initiative brings together various government stakeholders who can contribute to job creation efforts.

“And the creative economy is at the center of that Coalition for Jobs. Overall, we want to ensure that between now and the next two years, we are able within all that space to realise one million real jobs. And you know that's even the tip of the iceberg even the huge demand we have for jobs in this country,” Kuria said.

Kuria said when the country launched the digital migration 10 years ago, he thought it was only for TV and big screens.

“But the explosion that we found in our alternative or digital media, in our creative industry over the last 10 years means that there's real potential for us to realise growth in our GDP emanating from the creative economy. And so, therefore, this digital media factory is one step in that endeavor,” said Kuria.

Kuria said the government will not control the content produced at the centre.

“We don't want to control the content. Even if you want to make videos for President Ruto must go, you are welcome. We are not here to do censorship. We are not here to do control, we are just here to ensure that we give you an environment in which you can do your work. But the choice is yours also in terms of what content, and how you use this facility to make your life better. This is what is happening out there,” he said.

Head of Presidential Special Projects & Creative Economy Dennis Itumbi said the centre will be useful for those involved in digital media, have an online TV and online radio.

“You no longer have to struggle with the bits where you are going to house your media forum. If you have an idea and you want it to be scaled, this is now your space. Shortly, this place will be armed with computers, and cameras that can be rented,” he said.

Principal Secretary, State Department for ICT and Digital Economy Eng. John Tanui said the government is accelerating the implementation of the government's commitment to the five pillars, with one specific being the digital super highway.