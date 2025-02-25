Ketraco moots 14 new projects funded via PPP framework

220 KV Kibos substantiation in Kisumu county that is still under construction. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

At a time when the government is facing heightened scrutiny regarding its management of public finances, power transmission firm, Ketraco (Kenya Electricity Transmission Company), has said it has screened 14 transmission projects for implementation under the Public Private Partnership framework in its 2024-43 masterplan.

Managing Director John Mativo said negotiations are already at advanced stages for key projects set for completion in 2027. The State-run firm is working in collaboration with Africa50, a Pan-African infrastructure investor and asset manager supporting African nations’ fast-track power infrastructure projects. Africa50 was established in 2014 by the African Development Bank and several African nations in which Kenya is significant shareholder.

“Since 2018, Africa50 has been developing two transmission lines under the PPP structure in Kenya and are in the final stages for commercial and financial close,” he said.

Mativo was updating the media - who are strategic stakeholders in the development of Kenya’s power infrastructure.

Africa50 has partnered with the PowerGrid Corporation of India in the development, financing construction and operation of two new transmission lines in western Kenya - the 400kV Lessos-Loosuk and 220KV Kisumu-Musaga transmission lines.

The 73-kilometre 220KV project will extend high voltage to Kakamega and improve system reliability for the western region while the 179km 400KV will improve the security of supply providing an alternative evacuation path for geothermal resources in North Kenya.

Other projects under consideration for solicited or unsolicited PPP funding framework include 53km 22kV Kwale -Shimoni, 95KL 220KV Rongai-Keringet-Chemosit, 206KL 400KV Gilgil-Konza, Nairobi East-Konza and 145KL 220 KV Kiambere-Maua-Isiolo transmission lines. Others are 72KL Githambo-Othaya-Kiganjo, 70KL 132KV Menengai-Olkalau-Rimuruti, 7KL 132 KV Kipevu-mbaraki and 3KM 132 KV Kilifi Teeoff- Mtwapa.

A 400 KV substation at Rongaia and Lessos, 132 KV Thurdibuoro substation, 132 KV Meru- Maua, 220KV Kiambere -Rabai LILO and 7oKM 132 KV Mutomo-Makindu projects are also under consideration. The development comes soon after the company dropped a similar deal with an Indian Company (The Adani Group) following public outcry that resulted in an order by President William Ruto to cancel all deals associated with the Adani Group which had been accused of graft by US regulators.