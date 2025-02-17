The Standard

Kenya Power hits new electricity demand record as connections rise

By David Njaaga | 1h ago

Kenya Power CEO  Joseph Siror. [File, Standard]

Kenya Power has recorded a new peak electricity demand of 2,316 MW, surpassing the previous record of 2,304 MW set on January 15.

The company attributes this increase to ongoing grid upgrades and a rise in customer connections.

Managing Director and CEO Joseph Siror in a statement on Monday, February 17 said the surge in demand follows a steady growth trend over the past three years, with a noticeable acceleration in the last eight months.

“In the past six months alone, we connected more than 198,535 new customers to the national grid,” Siror said.

The company has invested significantly in improving the National Grid, with key infrastructure projects such as the Kimuka 220/66kV substation by KETRACO, which has helped stabilise the grid.

 The efforts, coupled with the completion of several other major projects, have enhanced power supply redundancy, ensuring a reliable electricity service.

Kenya Power’s grid expansion efforts are complemented by ongoing projects like the Last Mile Phases IV and V, which are expected to add over 289,000 new customers.

To further support demand growth, Siror noted the company is actively promoting electric cooking and electric mobility.

“We are seeing strong growth in electricity demand from e-mobility customers, and we expect this trend to continue,” he said. 

.

.

.

