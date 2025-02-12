The Standard

Centum Re signs deal to increase solar power output at Two Rivers

By Brian Ngugi | 35m ago

TRIFIC SEZ CEO Brenda Mbathi, DPA Kenya Limited General Manager Anthony Mburu and Centum Re Managing Director  Kenneth Mbae during signing of the solar power partnership agreement. [Courtesy]

Centum Real Estate (Centum Re) and the Two Rivers International Finance and Innovation Centre (TRIFIC) SEZ have partnered with Distributed Power Africa-Kenya (DPA-K) to more than double solar power production at the Two Rivers complex in Nairobi, boosting output from 1.2 megawatts (MW) to 3.2 MW. 

The agreement, announced on Wednesday will make the Two Rivers Power Company the largest rooftop solar power installation for residential and commercial use in East Africa. The project underscores Centum Re’s commitment to sustainable development and clean energy solutions, the firms said.

Two Rivers Power Company, an affiliate of TRIFIC SEZ and Centum Re, was established to supply energy to the Two Rivers shopping, office, and residential complex. The company holds a power generation and distribution license and operates a high-voltage line from Ruaraka to its substation at the Two Rivers Mall. The existing 1.2 MW solar plant, located in the mall’s parking area, will now be expanded to 3.2 MW. 

“This development enhances Centum Re’s green credentials as a large-scale real estate developer and ensures clean, reliable power supply for Two Rivers residents,” said Kenneth Mbae, Managing Director of Centum Re. 

The partnership aligns with TRIFIC’s commitment to providing clean, affordable, and reliable energy within its Special Economic Zone. “This is an important value addition for businesses setting up within the TRIFIC SEZ as it lowers the cost of power and reduces the carbon footprint, which is becoming an imperative for businesses as the world looks to operate more sustainably,” said Brenda Mbathi, CEO of TRIFIC. 

Kenya’s abundant sunshine makes it an ideal location for both small- and large-scale solar power systems energy experts say.

The expanded solar installation will not only reduce energy costs but also contribute to Kenya’s broader goals of transitioning to renewable energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. 

DPA-K, a subsidiary of global energy giant EDF, specializes in providing renewable energy solutions to businesses and industries without upfront costs, while also mitigating technical and operational risks. “Harnessing the African sun and space creates the greatest opportunity for the continent’s energy transition. Rooftops and empty grounds now become a powerhouse, enabling businesses to save, secure their energy supply at a predictable price, and focus on their core operations,” said Anthony Mburu, CEO of DPA-K. 

The expanded solar project is expected to significantly enhance energy reliability and sustainability at the Two Rivers complex, which is a flagship development of Centum Investment Company PLC, a Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)-listed firm. The project also reflects growing investor interest in renewable energy infrastructure across Africa, as businesses and governments seek to address energy deficits and climate change challenges. 

The Two Rivers complex, which includes a shopping mall, office spaces, and residential units, is one of Nairobi’s most prominent mixed-use developments. The increased solar capacity will support its growing energy needs while setting a benchmark for sustainable urban development in the region.

.

