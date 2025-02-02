Vivo Energy responds to viral video raising concerns about Shell V-Power quality

Shell petrol station. [File, Standard]

Vivo Energy has responded to a viral video by content creator Tanuki Garage, who tested fuel quality at various petrol stations in Nairobi, raising concerns about Shell V-Power.

In a statement on Sunday, Vivo Energy reaffirmed that all fuel imports in Kenya adhere to strict quality standards and fall into two Research Octane Number (RON) categories: Unleaded (RON 93) and Shell V-Power (RON 95).

"Each shipment is certified at the source and undergoes rigorous testing upon arrival in the country," the company stated.

Tanuki Garage’s fuel tests at seven petrol stations revealed inconsistencies, suggesting that some consumers paying a premium for Shell V-Power may not be receiving the expected fuel quality benefits.

At Shell Limuru Road, for example, V-Power recorded 87 Performance Octane Number (PON), while the standard fuel at the same station had a higher rating of 91 PON.

Vivo Energy emphasized that it has stringent quality control measures in place to ensure all fuels meet required standards before distribution.

"We take these claims seriously and have launched a comprehensive investigation, including independent laboratory testing," the company added.