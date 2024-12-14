The Standard

Fuel prices drop in latest EPRA review

By Esther Nyambura | 2h ago

A pump operator fueling a vehicle at a petrol station in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

The latest monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has seen a reduction in fuel prices.

The pump prices for super petrol have decreased by Sh4.37 and Sh3 for diesel and kerosene. 

In Nairobi, super petrol will retail at Sh176.29 per litre, diesel at Sh165.06 per litre, and kerosene at Sh148.39 per litre.

In Mombasa, the prices are Sh173.05 per litre for super petrol, Sh161.82 per litre for diesel, and Sh145.15 per litre for kerosene.

Meanwhile, in Nakuru, super petrol will retail at Sh175.51 per litre, diesel at Sh164.63 per litre, and kerosene at Sh148.01 per litre.

In a statement released on Saturday, December 14, EPRA noted that the prices include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) per the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the adjusted excise duty rates for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.46% from US$641.14 per cubic metre in October 2024 to US$612.53 per cubic metre in November 2024,” the statement read. 

The prices, which take effect tomorrow up to January 14, 2025, follow an October review, with no adjustments made in November.

