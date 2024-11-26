Diaspora investment conference to focus on skills transfer, labour migration

Kenya Diaspora Alliance Chairperson Dr Shem Ochuodho during an interview. The diaspora lobby is organising an international investment conference next month. [Peter Wakaba, Standard]

This year’s edition of the Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention will focus heavily on skills transfer and labour migration and the opportunities that this can generate for those living abroad and for Kenyans back at home.

The conference to be held in December is using the drive by the government to prioritise the export of labour as a pillar of job and wealth creation by bringing together stakeholders to explore linkages that smoothen the process of migration and the subsequent reinvestment of money generated from remittances.

Kenya Diaspora Alliance Chairman Shem Ochuodho noted that Kenyans abroad can play a major role in ensuring the success of the initiative and thus help their country transform economically.

“There is a pressing need for countries, especially developing nations like Kenya, to adapt and evolve to ensure resilience, sustainability, and economic prosperity.

"The Kenyan diaspora, with its diverse wealth of knowledge, skills and networks, plays a pivotal role in this transformation,” said Ochuodho.

To harness the skills and knowledge of the Kenyan diaspora for technology exchange, technical assistance, career upgrades and economic resilience, Ochuodho said the hybrid meeting will also aim at promoting climate resilience and sustainability in the development of Kenya by leveraging on technology and innovation.

“We are aiming to foster collaboration and exchange between and among the diaspora, academia, research, professionals, government, private sector, and civil society.”

The event is scheduled for December 9 to 11 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi.

The diaspora lobby notes that Kenyans living abroad have been at the forefront of foreign direct investments in Kenya with them remitting $4.19 billion (Sh670 billion) in 2023.

This sum is expected to increase in the coming years as they learn of more ways to invest in the country.

Bringing together government, private sector, civil society, entrepreneurs and academics, among others, the convention aims to develop a comprehensive action plan that outlines clear strategies for harnessing the potential of the Kenyan diaspora in driving resilience and growth in the 5th Industrial Era.

Tech sessions will showcase the latest technological advancements that can drive and accelerate Kenya’s development and transformation.

The conference comes at a time when the government has rolled out a major labour recruitment drive starting November 18 through to December 6, aimed at connecting Kenyans with job opportunities abroad.

The announcement was made following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, which unveiled a list of countries where Kenyans will be seeking employment.

These include Germany, Austria, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Northern Ireland, in addition to Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

According to a Cabinet dispatch, the Ministry of Labour will be holding recruitment drives in every county during the designated period.

The jobs on offer will cover a broad spectrum of professional, skilled, and unskilled positions including nurses, aged-care workers, and teachers in critical subjects like science, mathematics, English, and physical education.

“At the meeting, the Cabinet was informed that the Ministry of Labour has organized job recruitment drives in every county over the coming weeks,” the dispatch stated in part

“These recruitment efforts are part of a broader strategy to connect Kenyans with employment opportunities both within the region and globally.”

The briefing also highlighted the success of Kenya’s ongoing labour export program.

Since July 2023, a total of 105,367 Kenyans have secured jobs abroad, with 16,943 people cleared for employment since January 2024 alone according to the government.

President William Ruto has been vocal about increasing Kenyan labour exports as part of the government’s broader economic strategy.

In June, he revealed that the country has been sending 1,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers overseas every week.