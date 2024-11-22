How talent development is shaping Kenya's tech future

Kenya is considered the Silicon Savannah thanks to its vibrant youth-led startup ecosystem that boasts over 1000 upstarts across different sectors.

This assertion is backed by several factors not least of which is the well-known fact that Kenya is a regional leader in mobile connectivity and mobile financial Services.

A recent report by GSMA noted that Kenya’s decision to further extend her reach as the enabler of electronic payments across the digital economy, as well as traditional sectors, can propel digitalization and growth for many more Kenyans and achieve increased economic resilience as it improves livelihoods. What’s more, Kenya’s startup scene is ranked 63rd in the world and third in Africa, behind only South Africa and Mauritius, according to the 2024 Global Startup Ecosystem Index, having recorded tremendous growth over the past decade.

Global multinationals have led the way by investing heavily in tapping the available talent pool by paying hefty salaries and perks. Yet, the number of graduates leaving universities each year exceeds the number of opportunities available at the large technology multinationals thus limiting the country’s ability to fully reap the benefits of her human capital potential.

This is why it is important that industry collaboration is deepened to strengthen campus recruitment to spread opportunities for young graduates.

As a global leader in technology solutions, Huawei has successfully run the Huawei Management Trainee Program (HMTP) since 2018 in universities in Kenya through which about 40 trainees are selected from 600 resumes. The company finally hires 15 to 20 fresh graduates from the program per year internally, while the rest are seconded to outsourced companies and partners.

The program continuously introduces high-quality fresh blood and strengthens the local talent pipeline that boosts Kenya’s standing in continental ICT leadership and feeds neatly into President William Ruto’s digital transformation plan which seeks to help solve youth unemployment.

By leveraging digitalization opportunities, the government can achieve sustainable economic growth and structural change in a context where the country’s digital landscape is expanding rapidly and the demand for skilled professionals capable of leading the nation’s tech-driven transformation becoming increasingly sought after.

With over 500,000 students enrolled in our universities annually, our institutions churn out a substantial pool of young, ambitious individuals eager to contribute to the digital economy. However, simply producing graduates isn’t enough. The biggest challenge is preparing these fresh graduates to thrive in an increasingly competitive, globalized marketplace where the demand for the best talent is the norm.

Despite a strong academic foundation, many graduates have to contend with the competition that comes with the territory. They not only compete with their global peers but also with international firms offering attractive salaries and benefits packages.

This ‘talent war’ is a double-edged sword. While it opens up global opportunities for Kenyan youth, it presents local companies that seek to retain top talent within Kenya with challenges. These are some of the challenges HMTP seeks to counter.

The initiative was designed to offer competitive career paths providing professional growth opportunities while also retaining top tech talent at home. The Huawei Program offers a comprehensive approach that includes rigorous screening, training, project practice, and clear pathways to employment and seeks to address the local skills gap while fostering loyalty to the country’s tech ecosystem thereby buttressing the Vision 2030 and the Digital Economy Blueprint both of which outline ambitious goals for the nation’s digital future.

This promising backdrop calls for deliberate investment in innovation, infrastructure, and a workforce capable of driving a tech-driven economy.

By training graduates in cutting-edge technologies and fostering a culture of continuous learning, Huawei is directly contributing to the country’s broader economic and social development objectives. Granted, our universities provide a solid foundation in ICT but bridging the gap between theory and practice remains a significant challenge. Huawei’s approach combines classroom learning with hands-on experience in real-world projects. This ensures graduates leave the program with a deep understanding of technology and the business context in which it operates -ready to drive innovation within their fields making the program more than just a pathway to employment but a gateway to opportunity, growth, and innovation for Kenya’s young professionals.

Mr Kiptoo is the Huawei Kenya Recruitment Manager