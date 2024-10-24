The Standard

KRA to now monitor mobile phones in tax compliance bid

By Winfrey Owino | 1d ago
[File, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) will collaborate with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to enhance tax compliance on mobile devices.

This initiative aligns with KRA's efforts to boost revenue collection for government operations.

In a statement, the CA directed all mobile network operators to connect only tax-compliant devices starting January 1, 2025.

"Mobile network operators must ensure that devices are connected to their networks only after verifying tax compliance through a whitelist database provided by the Authority. Operators will also be required to gray list non-compliant devices for regularization within a set period, after which non-compliant devices will be blacklisted," said the CA director.

The CA clarified that the directive applies only to devices imported or assembled in Kenya from November 1, 2024.

"All devices connected to mobile networks by October 31, 2024, will not be affected," the Authority stated.

Additionally, local mobile device assemblers must upload the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of all assembled devices to a portal provided by KRA.

Importers are also required to register their products in the National Master Database on Tax-Compliant Devices.

Retailers and wholesalers have been instructed to deal only in tax-compliant devices.

The Authority says it will provide guidelines on how retailers and consumers can verify the tax compliance status of devices before purchase.

