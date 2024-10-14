The Standard

CBK clears JPMorgan Chase to open branch in Kenya

By Brian Ngugi | 2d ago

J.P. Morgan, the largest bank in the US (United States) and the world’s leading bank by market capitalisation, is poised to intensify competition among local banking heavyweights such as Equity and KCB Group.

This is after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announced yesterday that it has granted J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. the authority to establish a representative office in Kenya, named JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Representative Office Kenya.

“The JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Representative Office Kenya will enhance the diversity of Kenya’s financial sector and stimulate trade and investments,” stated the CBK.

“Moreover, the authorisation of this office underscores Kenya’s status as a premier financial services hub.” The establishment of a presence in Kenya will allow J.P. Morgan to explore business opportunities in Kenya and the broader East African region. According to the Banking Act, representative offices of foreign banks function as marketing and liaison offices for their parent banks and affiliates, and are not authorised to conduct banking business.

The US banking giant serves millions of clients, including many prominent corporations and government entities globally.

As of 2023, J.P. Morgan holds the title of the largest bank in the US and the world by market capitalisation.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. operates in over 60 countries, providing a wide array of services, including asset and wealth management, commercial banking, investment banking, and financial technology.

Related Topics

JPMorgan Chase JP Morgan Chase JP Morgan Kenya Branch Central Bank of Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
Premium Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
Business
By Benjamin Imende
6 mins ago
Orengo to Gachagua: You raided your late brother's bank accounts
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
6 mins ago
Premium What Kiama thought was ambition turned out to be poisoned chalice
National
By Lewis Nyaundi
6 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

What Kiama thought was ambition turned out to be poisoned chalice
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 mins ago
Premium What Kiama thought was ambition turned out to be poisoned chalice
Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
By Benjamin Imende 6 mins ago
Premium Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
Kenya Power eyes home internet space in new digitalisation plan
By Graham Kajilwa 6 hrs ago
Premium Kenya Power eyes home internet space in new digitalisation plan
A subdued Gachagua stares at the end of his career amid 11 charges
By Josphat Thiong’o 6 hrs ago
Premium A subdued Gachagua stares at the end of his career amid 11 charges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved