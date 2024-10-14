CBK clears JPMorgan Chase to open branch in Kenya

J.P. Morgan, the largest bank in the US (United States) and the world’s leading bank by market capitalisation, is poised to intensify competition among local banking heavyweights such as Equity and KCB Group.

This is after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announced yesterday that it has granted J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. the authority to establish a representative office in Kenya, named JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Representative Office Kenya.

“The JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. Representative Office Kenya will enhance the diversity of Kenya’s financial sector and stimulate trade and investments,” stated the CBK.

“Moreover, the authorisation of this office underscores Kenya’s status as a premier financial services hub.” The establishment of a presence in Kenya will allow J.P. Morgan to explore business opportunities in Kenya and the broader East African region. According to the Banking Act, representative offices of foreign banks function as marketing and liaison offices for their parent banks and affiliates, and are not authorised to conduct banking business.

The US banking giant serves millions of clients, including many prominent corporations and government entities globally.

As of 2023, J.P. Morgan holds the title of the largest bank in the US and the world by market capitalisation.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. operates in over 60 countries, providing a wide array of services, including asset and wealth management, commercial banking, investment banking, and financial technology.