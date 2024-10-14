Pump prices drop by Sh8 per litre in latest EPRA review

A pump operator fueling a vehicle at a petrol station in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

The latest monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has seen a reduction in fuel prices.

The pump prices for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene have decreased by Sh8.81, Sh3.54, and Sh6.93 per litre, respectively.

In Nairobi, super petrol will retail at Sh180.66 per litre, diesel at Sh168.06 per litre, and kerosene at Sh151.39 per litre.

In Mombasa, the prices are Sh177.42 per litre for super petrol, Sh164.82 per litre for diesel, and Sh148.15 per litre for kerosene.

Meanwhile, in Kisumu, super petrol will retail at Sh180.68 per litre, diesel at Sh168.44 per litre, and kerosene at Sh151.82 per litre.

In a statement released on Monday, EPRA clarified that the prices include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) per the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the adjusted excise duty rates for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 8.59% from US$697.62 per cubic metre in August 2024 to US$637.70 per cubic metre in September 2024. Diesel decreased by 5.52 per cent from US$673.36 per cubic metre to US$636.22 per cubic metre, while kerosene decreased by 6.73% from US$668.34 per cubic metre to US$623.39 per cubic metre,” the statement read.