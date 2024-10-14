The Standard

Pump prices drop by Sh8 per litre in latest EPRA review

By Stephanie Wangari | 2d ago
A pump operator fueling a vehicle at a petrol station in Nairobi. [File,Standard]

The latest monthly review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has seen a reduction in fuel prices.

The pump prices for super petrol, diesel, and kerosene have decreased by Sh8.81, Sh3.54, and Sh6.93 per litre, respectively.

In Nairobi, super petrol will retail at Sh180.66 per litre, diesel at Sh168.06 per litre, and kerosene at Sh151.39 per litre.

In Mombasa, the prices are Sh177.42 per litre for super petrol, Sh164.82 per litre for diesel, and Sh148.15 per litre for kerosene.

Meanwhile, in Kisumu, super petrol will retail at Sh180.68 per litre, diesel at Sh168.44 per litre, and kerosene at Sh151.82 per litre.

In a statement released on Monday, EPRA clarified that the prices include the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) per the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020, and the adjusted excise duty rates for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 8.59% from US$697.62 per cubic metre in August 2024 to US$637.70 per cubic metre in September 2024. Diesel decreased by 5.52 per cent from US$673.36 per cubic metre to US$636.22 per cubic metre, while kerosene decreased by 6.73% from US$668.34 per cubic metre to US$623.39 per cubic metre,” the statement read.

Related Topics

EPRA Fuel prices Fuel prices drop
.

Latest Stories

Orengo to Gachagua: You raided your late brother's bank accounts
Orengo to Gachagua: You raided your late brother's bank accounts
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
5 mins ago
Premium What Kiama thought was ambition turned out to be poisoned chalice
National
By Lewis Nyaundi
5 mins ago
Mutuse: No citizen should make remarks DP uttered
National
By Brian Otieno
5 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

What Kiama thought was ambition turned out to be poisoned chalice
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 mins ago
Premium What Kiama thought was ambition turned out to be poisoned chalice
Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
By Benjamin Imende 5 mins ago
Premium Threat of high electricity cost real as Adani bags Ketraco deal
Kenya Power eyes home internet space in new digitalisation plan
By Graham Kajilwa 6 hrs ago
Premium Kenya Power eyes home internet space in new digitalisation plan
A subdued Gachagua stares at the end of his career amid 11 charges
By Josphat Thiong’o 6 hrs ago
Premium A subdued Gachagua stares at the end of his career amid 11 charges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved