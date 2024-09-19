AI-driven smart borders transform travel security

Cameras of a Border Patrol surveillance system. [AP]

Border management is evolving with artificial intelligence, machine learning and contactless technology, driving the development of smart borders.

The systems use advanced technologies to enhance border security by automating identity checks, monitoring travel patterns and detecting potential threats in real time.

These changes aim to enhance safety and streamline travel while meeting the demands of eco-conscious travellers seeking more sustainable options.

Smart borders play a crucial role in maintaining security while facilitating smoother cross-border movement for travellers.

Alok Singhal, head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, highlighted the impact of these advancements.

“It mirrors the shifting ethos of global travellers, an increasingly eco-conscious demographic,” said Singhal.

“These travellers are not just transforming business operations but also looking to travel sustainably and create meaningful travel experiences.”

VFS Global has introduced e-visa services, allowing travellers to apply for visas online.

Singhal noted the success of this approach: “2023 marked a milestone in this digital transformation journey. Services like Visa At Your Doorstep and Premium Lounge saw a surge in demand, reflecting a growing consumer preference for convenience and safety.”

He added that the firm’s solutions are designed with security in mind.

“As a technology-led organisation, we consistently try to stay at the forefront of digital innovation, strategically using artificial intelligence to enhance processes and meet the specific needs of clients and governments,” he said.

Early 2024 travel data shows a promising rise, with visa applications processed by VFS Global in Kenya already at 80 per cent of 2023’s total.

Saudi Arabia, Canada and China are the top destinations, with Schengen countries like Italy and the Netherlands also in demand.

A World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) report, in collaboration with VFS Global, suggests that Africa’s travel sector could add $168 billion to the continent’s economy and create over 18 million jobs.

Singhal says the growth depends on policies such as improving air infrastructure, visa facilitation and tourism marketing.

The company operates over 3,400 application centres in 153 countries, having processed more than 294 million applications since 2001.