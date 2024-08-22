Dongo Kundu road will boost coast region's economy

Motorists plying along the Dongo Kundu bypass in Mombasa County on August 8, 2024. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

If you've ever traveled to Mombasa, you know that the beauty of the coast is matched only by the challenge of getting there. For years, the Likoni Ferry has been a bottleneck, often turning what should be a quick trip into a test of patience. The long lines, frequent delays, and general unpredictability of the ferry have made what should be a leisurely coastal journey into a frustrating experience for many travelers. But with the soon-to-be-completed Dongo Kundu Bypass, that's all about to change.

This new road is more than just an infrastructure project; it's a game-changer for anyone looking to explore the Kenyan coast. The bypass represents a significant shift in how locals and tourists alike will experience travel in the region. By providing an alternative to the congested Likoni Ferry crossing, the Dongo Kundu road is making it easier than ever to reach some of our most stunning destinations, like Diani, Tiwi, and Shimoni. These are places that have always offered an authentic, peaceful coastal experience but were often overlooked due to accessibility challenges.

Visitors will no longer have to plan their travel around ferry schedules or factor in hours of waiting time just to cross the channel. Instead, they can enjoy a seamless journey down the coast, with more time to soak in the sun, explore the marine life, and experience the local culture. The bypass opens up new possibilities for day trips, weekend getaways, and spur-of-the-moment escapes, making the Kenyan coast more accessible than ever before.

For the hospitality industry, the implications are significant. We anticipate a substantial increase in bookings and footfall at our South Coast property. Improved accessibility will encourage more frequent travel, including weekend getaways and shorter holiday trips, which were previously deterred by the often-time-consuming journey through the Likoni crossing. Families, couples, and solo travelers alike will find it easier to make the decision to head to the coast, knowing that the journey will be smooth and stress-free.

This increase in visitors will have a ripple effect on local businesses, from restaurants to craft markets, driving economic growth and enhancing the livelihoods of coastal communities. Local artisans and vendors, who rely heavily on tourism, will benefit from the increased foot traffic, leading to more vibrant and economically resilient communities. The Dongo Kundu Bypass, in this sense, is not just about improving transportation; it’s about empowering local economies, creating jobs, and fostering sustainable growth in the region.

Beyond tourism, the Dongo Kundu Bypass is set to play a vital role in connecting Mombasa to the rest of East Africa. By linking the port of Mombasa directly to the Southern Bypass and the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway, the road will facilitate the seamless movement of goods and services. This improved connectivity will further boost trade and commerce, making Mombasa not just a hub for tourism, but also a critical junction for regional trade. The bypass will attract more businesses to the area, leading to new opportunities and developments that will enrich the region economically and socially.

As more businesses set up shop along the route, we can expect to see new commercial centers, logistics hubs, and even residential developments spring up, transforming the landscape of the South Coast. These developments will not only create jobs but will also contribute to the overall modernization of the region

Mr Noorani is the Managing Director of PrideInn Hotels, Resorts & Camps