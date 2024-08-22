Landowners to push for Sh2b pay over Mama Ngina varsity plan

The proposed site for Mama Ngina University in Mutomo, Gatundu South in Kiambu County. [File, Standard]

Residents of Mutomo Village in Gatundu South, whose land was set to be acquired for the expansion of Mama Ngina University, have vowed to push for compensation.

In a Special Gazette Notice, the National Land Commission, on behalf of the Ministry of Education, sought to acquire land parcels from about 180 households to expand the university. However, a section of residents whose land was to be affected by the plan moved to court to challenge the decision. They have since been embroiled in a heated legal battle, fighting to remain on their ancestral land.

On Monday, August 12, the tribunal chaired by Nabil Orina halted any plans to acquire the locals’ land for the institution’s expansion, ruling in favor of the petitioners.

"The Commission for University Education failed to show cause as to whether there was a demand for a university in the area. The tribunal notes that there are other universities close by, including Kenyatta University and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT)," read part of the ruling.

The tribunal's ruling has angered landowners, who have rejected the court order describing the acquisition of their parcels as illegal and unconstitutional.

Speaking during a heated meeting at Mutomo Shopping Centre on Sunday, the irate landowners, led by Harun Gacheru, Mary Njau, and Kung’u Kibathi, criticized villagers opposed to the university's expansion, labeling them as enemies of development.

"Mama Ngina University's expansion is an eye-opener. It’s an institution that will spur socio-economic development in the area. If you look around, these buildings were constructed during the era of Mzee Kenyatta, but some only started getting a facelift after the university came in," Njau said.

Locals have already noted that land values in the remote village have doubled, and they believe that the planned expansion of the university would bring even greater economic benefits.

“We signed agreements with the NLC, and the amount of money we are expecting is more than Sh2 billion, which the government committed to paying in installments. No one should prevent us from getting what is rightfully ours,” Gacheru said.

Residents called on President William Ruto to intervene and ensure the availability of the required Sh2.2 billion compensation fund to resolve the deadlock.