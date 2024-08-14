Firms partner to offer new cover for travellers

CEO of mTek Bente Krogmann(left) and BuuPass chief executive Sonia Kabra. [Nanjinia Wamuswa, Standard]

mTek, a Kenya-based digital insurance platform, has teamed up with BuuPass to offer travel insurance coverage for travellers against any travel-related damages.

The new partnership will integrate mTek’s travel insurance solutions within the BuuPass platform, thereby simplifying the insurance process for customers. This integration will make it easy for customers to select and purchase insurance coverage as part of their ticket booking process.

BuuPass aims to provide convenience and safety to its users, and mTek, as an insurance provider, offers a valuable service that complements BuuPass’s existing offerings. This collaboration enhances customer satisfaction by providing comprehensive travel solutions utilising advanced technology.

Bente Krogmann, CEO of mTek explained that the partnership aligns with their vision of providing accessible and comprehensive insurance.

“We are excited to collaborate with BuuPass. This partnership aligns with mTek’s vision of providing accessible and comprehensive insurance. Both mTek and BuuPass share a mutual interest in improving the travel experience for customers. It is important for travellers as it provides financial protection and peace of mind in case of unexpected incidents during their journey,” Krogmann explains.

Travel insurance covers unforeseen events that might affect travellers, such as accidents and medical emergencies. This product will benefit travellers by offering them financial protection and support in case of accidents, ensuring they are covered for potential risks.

This enhances their overall travel experience and security, with coverage for accidents and medical emergencies providing comprehensive protection.

Sonia Kabra, CEO of BuuPass, noted the deal will offer their customers additional security and peace of mind that comes with travel insurance.

“We are excited to partner with mTek to offer our customers the added security and peace of mind that comes with travel insurance. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide the most convenient and reliable travel solutions in East Africa. She said by integrating mTek’s insurance products into their platform, the firm is taking a significant step towards enhancing the overall travel experience for, ensuring they are protected throughout their journey,” said Sonia.